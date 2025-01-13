Ramsons Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.53
6.65
6.6
6.58
Net Worth
10.54
9.66
9.61
9.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.15
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.54
10.81
9.61
9.59
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.45
6.46
6.48
6.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.28
0.14
0.26
0.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.4
0.36
0.29
0.26
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.22
-0.03
-0.02
Cash
5.69
0.27
0.07
0.05
Total Assets
6.55
7
6.94
7.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.