Ramsons Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

66.07
(-2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:34:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.53

6.65

6.6

6.58

Net Worth

10.54

9.66

9.61

9.59

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.15

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.54

10.81

9.61

9.59

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.45

6.46

6.48

6.64

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.28

0.14

0.26

0.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.4

0.36

0.29

0.26

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.22

-0.03

-0.02

Cash

5.69

0.27

0.07

0.05

Total Assets

6.55

7

6.94

7.06

