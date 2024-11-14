Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RAMSONS PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. The unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. b. The appointment of Mr. Yogesh Kumar Sachdeva (DIN: 00171917) as an additional director and Managing Director of the Company. 3. The step down of Mr. Sunil Sachdeva (DIN: 00012115) from the position of Managing Director (Executive Director) to Non-executive Director of the Company. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on November 30, 2024 has considered and approved the financials for the period ended September 30, 2024, change in designation of Mr. Sunil Sachdeva from Managing Director to Non executive Director of the Company and appointment of Mr. Yogesh Sachdeva as an additional director and managing director of the Company. The Board meeting commenced at 03:30 pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RAMSONS PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to consider any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024, had considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon as submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, prepared as per IND-AS. The same is hereby enclosed for your kind perusal. The Board meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:50 P.M. Kindly acknowledge the receipt. Thanking You,

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

RAMSONS PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to consider any other matter with the permission of the chair. With reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on May 22, 2024, has considered, approved and taken on record the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, prepared as per IND-AS. The Board meeting commenced at 03:30 pm and concluded at 04:00 pm. Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024