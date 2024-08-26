AGM 19/09/2024 We wish to inform you that the Register of Members and share transfer books will remain closed from September 13, 2024 to September 19, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of upcoming AGM. Further, the remote e-voting period for the 30th AGM of Ramsons Projects Limited shall commence from September 16, 2024 at 09:00 AM till September 18, 2024 till 05:00 PM. During this period, shareholders holding shares in physical or Demat form as on the cut-off date i.e. September 12, 2024 may cast there votes in the manner and process as specified in the 30th AGM notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.08.2024) In reference to captioned subject, kindly find annexed herewith the Outcome of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 conducted through Video Conferencing. The meeting started at 03:00 PM and concluded at 03:11 PM. We request you to kindly take the same on records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Pursuant to regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we are enclosing herewith the conclusion regarding the results of voting held through remote e-voting and e-voting at the 30th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 03:00 PM through video conferencing. All items of business contained in the notice of AGM were duly approved by the Shareholders. The details of the same are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)