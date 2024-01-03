iifl-logo
Ranjit Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.26

4.26

4.26

4.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.19

1.12

0.93

0.74

Net Worth

5.45

5.38

5.19

5

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0.13

0.46

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.48

5.51

5.65

5

Fixed Assets

0.21

0.27

0.99

0.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.83

0.67

0.13

0.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

0.17

0.15

0.46

4.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.08

0.05

0.08

0.1

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.25

0.22

0.58

5.36

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.03

-0.21

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.11

-0.17

-0.66

Cash

0.55

0.22

0.05

0.12

Total Assets

1.77

1.32

1.64

5.02

