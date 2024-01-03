Ranjit Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.26
4.26
4.26
4.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.19
1.12
0.93
0.74
Net Worth
5.45
5.38
5.19
5
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0.13
0.46
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.48
5.51
5.65
5
Fixed Assets
0.21
0.27
0.99
0.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.83
0.67
0.13
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
0.17
0.15
0.46
4.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.08
0.05
0.08
0.1
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.25
0.22
0.58
5.36
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.21
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.11
-0.17
-0.66
Cash
0.55
0.22
0.05
0.12
Total Assets
1.77
1.32
1.64
5.02
