Rap Media Ltd Company Summary

33.11
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

Rap Media Ltd Summary

Rap Media Limited (Formerly known Allied Capital Services Limited) was incorporated in 1994. The Company is in the business of construction of malls and multiplexes. The Company is also into the business of renting a property. It stopped the business of leasing trucks/cars since last two years. The RAP Magnum Mall at Meerut was made operational in 2008-09.

