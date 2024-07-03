iifl-logo-icon 1
Rap Media Ltd Share Price

36.86
(4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:53:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.86
  • Day's High36.86
  • 52 Wk High50.84
  • Prev. Close35.12
  • Day's Low36.86
  • 52 Wk Low 14.62
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value118.33
  • EPS98.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.67
  • Div. Yield0
Rap Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rap Media Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rap Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rap Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.65%

Non-Promoter- 60.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rap Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.88

5.88

5.88

5.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.17

2.95

3.8

4.69

Net Worth

8.05

8.83

9.68

10.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.09

4.71

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-100

-76.78

2,042.56

-94.97

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.52

-0.66

-0.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.25

-0.31

0.8

-1.85

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.26

-0.28

-0.34

Tax paid

0.32

0.46

0.01

0

Working capital

-0.17

0.57

-8.71

4.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-76.78

2,042.56

-94.97

Op profit growth

71.87

-157.07

-166.09

-94.05

EBIT growth

327.18

-134.99

-143.61

-92.85

Net profit growth

-703.12

-81.1

-143.84

-92.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.01

Rap Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rap Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rupinder Singh Arora

Independent Director

Chandir G Gidwani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ritika Arora

Independent Director

Deepa Jayramdas Lakhwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Irshaad Mansuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rap Media Ltd

Summary

Rap Media Limited (Formerly known Allied Capital Services Limited) was incorporated in 1994. The Company is in the business of construction of malls and multiplexes. The Company is also into the business of renting a property. It stopped the business of leasing trucks/cars since last two years. The RAP Magnum Mall at Meerut was made operational in 2008-09.
Company FAQs

What is the Rap Media Ltd share price today?

The Rap Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rap Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rap Media Ltd is ₹21.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rap Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rap Media Ltd is 0.36 and 0.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rap Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rap Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rap Media Ltd is ₹14.62 and ₹50.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rap Media Ltd?

Rap Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.91%, 3 Years at 20.25%, 1 Year at 109.92%, 6 Month at 50.09%, 3 Month at -18.61% and 1 Month at -0.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rap Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rap Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.34 %

