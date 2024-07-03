SectorRealty
Open₹36.86
Prev. Close₹35.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹36.86
Day's Low₹36.86
52 Week's High₹50.84
52 Week's Low₹14.62
Book Value₹118.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.67
P/E0.36
EPS98.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.88
5.88
5.88
5.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.17
2.95
3.8
4.69
Net Worth
8.05
8.83
9.68
10.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.09
4.71
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-100
-76.78
2,042.56
-94.97
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.52
-0.66
-0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.25
-0.31
0.8
-1.85
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.28
-0.34
Tax paid
0.32
0.46
0.01
0
Working capital
-0.17
0.57
-8.71
4.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-76.78
2,042.56
-94.97
Op profit growth
71.87
-157.07
-166.09
-94.05
EBIT growth
327.18
-134.99
-143.61
-92.85
Net profit growth
-703.12
-81.1
-143.84
-92.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Chairman & Managing Director
Rupinder Singh Arora
Independent Director
Chandir G Gidwani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ritika Arora
Independent Director
Deepa Jayramdas Lakhwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Irshaad Mansuri
Reports by Rap Media Ltd
Summary
Rap Media Limited (Formerly known Allied Capital Services Limited) was incorporated in 1994. The Company is in the business of construction of malls and multiplexes. The Company is also into the business of renting a property. It stopped the business of leasing trucks/cars since last two years. The RAP Magnum Mall at Meerut was made operational in 2008-09.
Read More
The Rap Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rap Media Ltd is ₹21.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rap Media Ltd is 0.36 and 0.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rap Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rap Media Ltd is ₹14.62 and ₹50.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rap Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.91%, 3 Years at 20.25%, 1 Year at 109.92%, 6 Month at 50.09%, 3 Month at -18.61% and 1 Month at -0.11%.
