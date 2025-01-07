Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.09
4.71
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-100
-76.78
2,042.56
-94.97
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.52
-0.66
-0.34
As % of sales
0
47.94
14.09
155.7
Other costs
-0.47
-1.14
-3.04
-1.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
104.58
64.54
636.88
Operating profit
-0.98
-0.57
1
-1.52
OPM
0
-52.52
21.36
-692.58
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.28
-0.34
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
Other income
0.03
0.55
0.08
0.01
Profit before tax
-1.25
-0.31
0.8
-1.85
Taxes
0.32
0.46
0.01
0
Tax rate
-25.8
-149.41
1.63
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.92
0.15
0.81
-1.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.92
0.15
0.81
-1.85
yoy growth (%)
-703.12
-81.1
-143.84
-92.84
NPM
0
14.06
17.28
-844.56
