iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rap Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

36.87
(0.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rap Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.09

4.71

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-100

-76.78

2,042.56

-94.97

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.52

-0.66

-0.34

As % of sales

0

47.94

14.09

155.7

Other costs

-0.47

-1.14

-3.04

-1.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

104.58

64.54

636.88

Operating profit

-0.98

-0.57

1

-1.52

OPM

0

-52.52

21.36

-692.58

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.26

-0.28

-0.34

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.02

0

0

Other income

0.03

0.55

0.08

0.01

Profit before tax

-1.25

-0.31

0.8

-1.85

Taxes

0.32

0.46

0.01

0

Tax rate

-25.8

-149.41

1.63

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.92

0.15

0.81

-1.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.92

0.15

0.81

-1.85

yoy growth (%)

-703.12

-81.1

-143.84

-92.84

NPM

0

14.06

17.28

-844.56

Rap Media : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rap Media Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.