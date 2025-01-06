Rap Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.25
-0.31
0.8
-1.85
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.28
-0.34
Tax paid
0.32
0.46
0.01
0
Working capital
-0.17
0.57
-8.71
4.02
Other operating items
Operating
-1.35
0.46
-8.17
1.81
Capital expenditure
0
0.19
-5.61
0.02
Free cash flow
-1.35
0.66
-13.78
1.83
Equity raised
11.23
10.9
9.25
12.96
Investing
0
-3.3
3.3
0
Financing
0.36
-0.18
0.49
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.23
8.08
-0.74
14.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.