Rap Media Ltd Balance Sheet

35.11
(-1.71%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.88

5.88

5.88

5.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.17

2.95

3.8

4.69

Net Worth

8.05

8.83

9.68

10.57

Minority Interest

Debt

3.45

2.37

1.52

0.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.5

11.2

11.2

11.44

Fixed Assets

10.76

11.01

8.69

8.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.73

0.18

2.51

2.41

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.06

0.67

0.67

0.67

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.36

0.96

3.24

3.24

Sundry Creditors

-0.13

-0.24

-0.16

-0.15

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.56

-1.21

-1.24

-1.35

Cash

0

0

0

0.1

Total Assets

11.49

11.19

11.2

11.46

