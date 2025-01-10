Rap Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.88
5.88
5.88
5.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.17
2.95
3.8
4.69
Net Worth
8.05
8.83
9.68
10.57
Minority Interest
Debt
3.45
2.37
1.52
0.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.5
11.2
11.2
11.44
Fixed Assets
10.76
11.01
8.69
8.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.73
0.18
2.51
2.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.67
0.67
0.67
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.36
0.96
3.24
3.24
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-0.24
-0.16
-0.15
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.56
-1.21
-1.24
-1.35
Cash
0
0
0
0.1
Total Assets
11.49
11.19
11.2
11.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.