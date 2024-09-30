Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 including the Notice convening the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company Summary of Proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Submission of consolidated report issued by Scrutinizer for 30th AGM of the company held on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)