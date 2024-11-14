|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|RAP MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with other matters Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|RAP MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|RAP MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with other matters. Please find attached herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting Please find attached Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 28, 2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Mar 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|RAP MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|RAP MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 alongwith other matters Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 PFA financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
