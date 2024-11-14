iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
RAP MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with other matters Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
RAP MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
RAP MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with other matters. Please find attached herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting Please find attached Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 28, 2024
Board Meeting1 Mar 202427 Feb 2024
RAP MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
RAP MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 alongwith other matters Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 PFA financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

