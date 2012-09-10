Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2010
|Sep-2009
Equity Capital
10.38
43.3
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-30.84
-153.3
Net Worth
-20.46
-110
Minority Interest
Debt
9.74
92.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
-10.72
-17.04
Fixed Assets
7.44
7.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
-18.42
-24.97
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
2.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.58
4.17
Sundry Creditors
-0.5
-5.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.5
-26.12
Cash
0.26
0.08
Total Assets
-10.72
-17.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.