iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged Share Price

4.98
(0.61%)
Sep 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

5.17

Prev. Close

4.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

5.17

Day's Low

4.71

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-19.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.17

P/E

17.79

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0

Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:56 AM
Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 80.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 80.30%

Non-Promoter- 2.14%

Institutions: 2.14%

Non-Institutions: 17.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2010Sep-2009

Equity Capital

10.38

43.3

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-30.84

-153.3

Net Worth

-20.46

-110

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sameer A Kaji

Director

F S Broacha

Director

Roger C B Pereira

Director

D H Pai

Director

S Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged

Summary

Ras Propack Lamipack Limited (RPLL) formed in 1993 as a joint venture company, by Propack Holdings, Switzerland - which has world-wide presence in the business of laminated tubes - Ras Extrusions, and KMK Maschinen, Switzerland, Ras KMK Lamipack manufactures laminated tubes. The company commenced commercial production in Jan.95. Propack has a 50.99% stake in the company and also provides the technical knowhow. KMK Maschinen supplies machineries, laboratory and other equipment.The companys customers include Hindustan Lever, Balsara Hygiene Products, Dabur (I), etc. Besides this, the companys products have been exported to CIS countries by its direct customers. In the very first year of operations, it has established itself as the second-largest supplier of laminate tubes.The company during 1998, had become potentially sick and hence measures to strength the financial position and revival package by a foreign promoter, Propack Holding AG, Switzerland, instituted by Unit Trust of India is under consideration. The Board has appointed ICICI Ltd as the Operating agency to finalise the Rehabilitation Package for the company.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.