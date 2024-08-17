iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged Company Summary

4.98
(0.61%)
Sep 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged Summary

Ras Propack Lamipack Limited (RPLL) formed in 1993 as a joint venture company, by Propack Holdings, Switzerland - which has world-wide presence in the business of laminated tubes - Ras Extrusions, and KMK Maschinen, Switzerland, Ras KMK Lamipack manufactures laminated tubes. The company commenced commercial production in Jan.95. Propack has a 50.99% stake in the company and also provides the technical knowhow. KMK Maschinen supplies machineries, laboratory and other equipment.The companys customers include Hindustan Lever, Balsara Hygiene Products, Dabur (I), etc. Besides this, the companys products have been exported to CIS countries by its direct customers. In the very first year of operations, it has established itself as the second-largest supplier of laminate tubes.The company during 1998, had become potentially sick and hence measures to strength the financial position and revival package by a foreign promoter, Propack Holding AG, Switzerland, instituted by Unit Trust of India is under consideration. The Board has appointed ICICI Ltd as the Operating agency to finalise the Rehabilitation Package for the company.

Loading...

