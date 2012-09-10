Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Ras Propack Lamipack Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
RAS PROPACK LAMIPACK LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT & OPPORTUNITIES:
The Company caters to the toothpaste (oral care/dentifrice) segment. This
segment accounts for major tube consumption. Currently even though the
Industry is facing tough times due to competition, it is the level of
service, quality of tubes and discounts offered primarily which drive the
market. It is expected that once the financial restructuring is complete
the Company would be in a position to take advantage of the growing FMCG
segment in India and abroad.
In addition to toothpaste, cosmetic segment would become a major
contributor for growth of the tube market. Increase of awareness and higher
availability of disposable income would result in a higher demand for
cosmetic products.
Besides laminate tubes has found acceptance in the pharmaceutical segment
for non prescription drugs.
THREATS, RISKS & CONCERN:
Intense competition amongst the toothpaste majors in domestic and
international market has lead to price cuts having adverse impact on the
entire supply chain. Laminate tubes being an important cost-component of
the toothpaste industry have come under pressure for price reductions.
Keeping in mind the aforesaid constraints the Company would work out number
of strategies including:
* Reduction in down-time by minimizing tool changes,
* Reduction in raw material cost through efficient procurement by regularly
negotiating with its key raw material suppliers for price reduction.
OUTLOOK:
The Company focuses on increase in volume, improve its efficiency by
vigorously implementing cost reduction parameters viz. efficient
procurement policy, applying various cost reduction methods, innovations,
strengthening its quality parameters. The above steps would ultimately lead
to production of quality laminated tubes at competitive prices.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The Company has proper and adequate control systems to ensure that all
assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or
disposition and that transaction are authorized, recorded and reported
correctly. These are reviewed by the Audit Committee and the suggestion
made by them are implemented.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
This has been covered in the Directors Report.
DEVELOPMENTS ON HUMAN RESOURCE / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT:
The Company continuously monitors its manpower requirement to ensure that
it has adequate human skills commensurate with its needs. Industrial
relations of the Company continue to be cordial.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statements in the Managements Discussion and Analysis Report describing
the Companys projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities
laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Important factors that would make a difference to the
Companys operations include fast changing market scenario, demand and
supply conditions, raw material prices, competition from un organized
markets with cheaper products , changes in government regulations, tax
regimes, economic developments within the country and other factors such as
outcome of the BIFR implementation of scheme etc.