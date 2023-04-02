To

The Members of

RAS RESORTS AND APART HOTELS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial statements of Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statement ")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, find AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India,

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), of the loss for the year ended on that date;

(c) in the case of the Statement of Changes in Equity, of the changes in equity for the year ended on that date; and

(d) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under

those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

No Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures performed included the following: The Company is principally engaged as a hotel owner and property owner. Its revenue comprises hotel room revenue, food and beverage revenue and other hotel-related revenue. The accounting policies for the different revenue streams are set out in Note No. • Tested the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and its compliance with Ind AS 115. 1(iii) to the financial statements. • Tested design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the controls, assisted by IT specialists, of the revenue recognition process. Revenue is a key performance indicator of the Company and there is risk of overstatement of revenue due to fraud resulting from pressure to achieve targets and earnings expectations. Based on the above we have identified revenue recognition as a Key Audit Matter. • Tested the general information technology controls and key application controls surrounding revenue recognition. • Tested on a sample basis revenue recognized in the correct financial period by tracing it to invoices, receipts, etc. • Tested the adequacy of disclosures relating to the Revenue recognition in the financial statements. • Performed substantive analytical procedures including year on year variance analysis and cash to sales reconciliation for the financial year.

2 Property, Plant & Equipment Principal Audit Procedures performed included the following: During the year, the Company has revalued one of its freehold lands and measured it at fair value. • Evaluating the process and methodology used by the management to perform the revaluation. The revaluation is based on the Ready Reckoner Rate. • Testing the data inputs and assumptions used in the revaluation model, including relevant market data. The value of impact makes it a significant matter for our audit. • Assessing the adequacy of the Companys disclosures in respect of the measurement of freehold land.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financials controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With reference to maintenance of accounts and other matter therewith, reference is invited to paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) or (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed any dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, it is observed that the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year except for the period 01st April 2023 to 2nd May 2023 with regards to the books of Head Office and for the period 01st April 2023 to 22nd April 2023 with regards to the books of Silvassa Unit, for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE - ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON

THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RAS RESORTS AND APART HOTELS LIMITED

Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") to the extent applicable.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all the items once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment, according to information and explanations given to us and based on verification of the registered sale deed/ Transfer deed/ Conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year except for assets comprising ‘Freehold Land (see Note 3 in the financial statements).

The aforesaid revaluation is based on the Ready Reckoner Rate and the amount of net change was 18.88% in the aggregate of the net carrying value of freehold land as a class of Property, Plant and Equipment.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder. The Company does not hold any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii) a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rupees five crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) The Company has not made investments in, granted any loans or advances, provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(iii) of the order is not applicable.

iv) The Company has not granted loans, made investments or provided any guarantees or securities to parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the order is not applicable.

v) The company has neither accepted deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts, the Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2011 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act.

vii) a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Income Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date it became payable.

b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no pending dues to be deposited of income tax, sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax on account of any disputes.

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financials institution or other lender.

c) The Company has not obtained any term loan during the year. Hence the question of their applying for the purposes for which they were obtained, does not arise.

d) The funds raised on a short-term basis have not been utilized for long-term purposes.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence question of raising of any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence question of raising of loans on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, does not arise.

x) a) The Company has not raised any oney by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the order is not applicable, b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures erformed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view

of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by Secretarial Auditor and us, in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, no whistle-blower complaint was received by the Company.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with related parties and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has n adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued during the year and till the date of the audit report covering the period upto 31st March, 2024.

xv) In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) The provisions of section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the requirement to report n Clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 42 to the Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no liability to spend any amount in compliance with the provisions of Sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, accordingly paragraph 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE - ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON

THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RAS RESORTS AND APART HOTELS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note"), issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit o obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of anagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.