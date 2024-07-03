Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹47.72
Prev. Close₹47.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹50.25
Day's Low₹46.03
52 Week's High₹72.01
52 Week's Low₹29.67
Book Value₹20.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.28
P/E51.16
EPS0.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.97
3.97
3.97
3.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.56
18.32
17.14
16.98
Net Worth
19.53
22.29
21.11
20.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.83
4.47
8.89
7.61
yoy growth (%)
74.92
-49.67
16.83
-11.72
Raw materials
-0.76
-0.41
-1.06
-0.88
As % of sales
9.72
9.24
11.94
11.61
Employee costs
-1.94
-1.65
-3.09
-2.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.13
-0.51
0.03
0.36
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.52
-0.53
-0.31
Tax paid
0.02
0.12
0.05
-0.04
Working capital
1.11
-0.14
-0.43
-0.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.92
-49.67
16.83
-11.72
Op profit growth
87.85
-36.06
-7.54
-41.97
EBIT growth
-2,87,173.2
-100.03
-2.24
-42.62
Net profit growth
-142.37
-546.07
-72.16
-47.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pravin Vepari
Independent Director
Vijay Ranjan
Independent Director
Ameet Hariani
Executive Director
Nalini Shewakramani
Non Executive Director
Gautam Shewakramani
Managing Director & CFO
Vishamber Shewakramani
Non Executive Director
RAHUL SHEWAKRAMANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maitri Gala
Chairman
SAIFUDDIN ABDULLAH ATTAR
Independent Director
Kapil Somani
Additional Director
Anirudh Ameet Hariani
Reports by Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
Summary
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. was incorporated in 1984, by a private Indian party. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating hotel and resort. Ras Resorts, on the bank of river Daman ganga, with lush green lawns bordered with trees & fresh countryside air, is just two and a half hour drive away from Mumbai and two hour drive from Surat. The resort offers 100 rooms including Standard, Deluxe and Executive style rooms. All guestrooms have scenic views, facing either the garden or the river. The three conference halls equipped with modern facilities that accommodate 20 to 200 people are ideal for holding social functions, parties and celebrations, cultural events, business conferences, product launches and corporate functions.Sandal Cola Lawns is an ideal party venue for get togethers and banquets for upto 500 people. The Pool side lawn, Playscape lawn, Riviera Lawn are other venues suitable for social gatherings. The Resort offers fine dining experience and culinary delights. Choose from a range of restaurants, serving a fine range of tasty cuisine, and the bar is well stocked with a choice selection of liquors. It offers a choice of 3 conference halls, auditoriums and meeting rooms, SABHA, SAMVAAD (E) & SAMVAAD (W) fully equipped with modern facilities, and with space to accommodate gatherings from 20 to 200 people, to cater to business needs.Apart from these, the Resort facilities offer Health Club with steam room & sauna, Kerala Ayurvedic Massag
The Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd is ₹18.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd is 51.16 and 2.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd is ₹29.67 and ₹72.01 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.05%, 3 Years at 15.67%, 1 Year at -1.69%, 6 Month at 13.96%, 3 Month at -17.79% and 1 Month at -8.38%.
