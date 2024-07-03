iifl-logo-icon 1
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd Share Price

46.04
(-3.52%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open47.72
  • Day's High50.25
  • 52 Wk High72.01
  • Prev. Close47.72
  • Day's Low46.03
  • 52 Wk Low 29.67
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E51.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.02
  • EPS0.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.97

3.97

3.97

3.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.56

18.32

17.14

16.98

Net Worth

19.53

22.29

21.11

20.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.83

4.47

8.89

7.61

yoy growth (%)

74.92

-49.67

16.83

-11.72

Raw materials

-0.76

-0.41

-1.06

-0.88

As % of sales

9.72

9.24

11.94

11.61

Employee costs

-1.94

-1.65

-3.09

-2.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.13

-0.51

0.03

0.36

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.52

-0.53

-0.31

Tax paid

0.02

0.12

0.05

-0.04

Working capital

1.11

-0.14

-0.43

-0.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.92

-49.67

16.83

-11.72

Op profit growth

87.85

-36.06

-7.54

-41.97

EBIT growth

-2,87,173.2

-100.03

-2.24

-42.62

Net profit growth

-142.37

-546.07

-72.16

-47.78

No Record Found

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pravin Vepari

Independent Director

Vijay Ranjan

Independent Director

Ameet Hariani

Executive Director

Nalini Shewakramani

Non Executive Director

Gautam Shewakramani

Managing Director & CFO

Vishamber Shewakramani

Non Executive Director

RAHUL SHEWAKRAMANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maitri Gala

Chairman

SAIFUDDIN ABDULLAH ATTAR

Independent Director

Kapil Somani

Additional Director

Anirudh Ameet Hariani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd

Summary

Summary

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. was incorporated in 1984, by a private Indian party. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating hotel and resort. Ras Resorts, on the bank of river Daman ganga, with lush green lawns bordered with trees & fresh countryside air, is just two and a half hour drive away from Mumbai and two hour drive from Surat. The resort offers 100 rooms including Standard, Deluxe and Executive style rooms. All guestrooms have scenic views, facing either the garden or the river. The three conference halls equipped with modern facilities that accommodate 20 to 200 people are ideal for holding social functions, parties and celebrations, cultural events, business conferences, product launches and corporate functions.Sandal Cola Lawns is an ideal party venue for get togethers and banquets for upto 500 people. The Pool side lawn, Playscape lawn, Riviera Lawn are other venues suitable for social gatherings. The Resort offers fine dining experience and culinary delights. Choose from a range of restaurants, serving a fine range of tasty cuisine, and the bar is well stocked with a choice selection of liquors. It offers a choice of 3 conference halls, auditoriums and meeting rooms, SABHA, SAMVAAD (E) & SAMVAAD (W) fully equipped with modern facilities, and with space to accommodate gatherings from 20 to 200 people, to cater to business needs.Apart from these, the Resort facilities offer Health Club with steam room & sauna, Kerala Ayurvedic Massag
Company FAQs

What is the Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd is ₹18.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd is 51.16 and 2.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd is ₹29.67 and ₹72.01 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd?

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.05%, 3 Years at 15.67%, 1 Year at -1.69%, 6 Month at 13.96%, 3 Month at -17.79% and 1 Month at -8.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.34 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 25.66 %

