Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.13
-0.51
0.03
0.36
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.52
-0.53
-0.31
Tax paid
0.02
0.12
0.05
-0.04
Working capital
1.11
-0.14
-0.43
-0.4
Other operating items
Operating
0.81
-1.05
-0.88
-0.4
Capital expenditure
0.55
0.1
5.95
0.31
Free cash flow
1.36
-0.94
5.06
-0.08
Equity raised
33.95
34.74
34.01
32.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.4
0.57
-0.57
1.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.71
34.36
38.51
34.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.