iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.53
(-7.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd

Ras Resorts FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.13

-0.51

0.03

0.36

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.52

-0.53

-0.31

Tax paid

0.02

0.12

0.05

-0.04

Working capital

1.11

-0.14

-0.43

-0.4

Other operating items

Operating

0.81

-1.05

-0.88

-0.4

Capital expenditure

0.55

0.1

5.95

0.31

Free cash flow

1.36

-0.94

5.06

-0.08

Equity raised

33.95

34.74

34.01

32.93

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.4

0.57

-0.57

1.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.71

34.36

38.51

34.74

Ras Resorts : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.