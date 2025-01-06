Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.83
4.47
8.89
7.61
yoy growth (%)
74.92
-49.67
16.83
-11.72
Raw materials
-0.76
-0.41
-1.06
-0.88
As % of sales
9.72
9.24
11.94
11.61
Employee costs
-1.94
-1.65
-3.09
-2.33
As % of sales
24.8
36.88
34.8
30.66
Other costs
-4.26
-1.95
-4.01
-3.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.39
43.55
45.13
47.46
Operating profit
0.86
0.46
0.72
0.78
OPM
11.07
10.31
8.11
10.25
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.52
-0.53
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.51
-0.58
-0.26
Other income
0.19
0.05
0.43
0.16
Profit before tax
0.13
-0.51
0.03
0.36
Taxes
0.02
0.12
0.05
-0.04
Tax rate
19.78
-23.67
141.55
-12.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
-0.39
0.08
0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.16
-0.39
0.08
0.31
yoy growth (%)
-142.37
-546.07
-72.16
-47.78
NPM
2.13
-8.8
0.99
4.17
