Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.53
(-7.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.83

4.47

8.89

7.61

yoy growth (%)

74.92

-49.67

16.83

-11.72

Raw materials

-0.76

-0.41

-1.06

-0.88

As % of sales

9.72

9.24

11.94

11.61

Employee costs

-1.94

-1.65

-3.09

-2.33

As % of sales

24.8

36.88

34.8

30.66

Other costs

-4.26

-1.95

-4.01

-3.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.39

43.55

45.13

47.46

Operating profit

0.86

0.46

0.72

0.78

OPM

11.07

10.31

8.11

10.25

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.52

-0.53

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.51

-0.58

-0.26

Other income

0.19

0.05

0.43

0.16

Profit before tax

0.13

-0.51

0.03

0.36

Taxes

0.02

0.12

0.05

-0.04

Tax rate

19.78

-23.67

141.55

-12.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

-0.39

0.08

0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.16

-0.39

0.08

0.31

yoy growth (%)

-142.37

-546.07

-72.16

-47.78

NPM

2.13

-8.8

0.99

4.17

