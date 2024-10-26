|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|RAS RESORTS & APART HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30t September 2024 Outcomes of the Board meeting held on 26th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|RAS RESORTS & APART HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcomes of Board meeting dated 13th July, 2024 i) Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. ii) Appointment of Ms. Maitri Gala holding membership no. 67671, member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India as company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. iii) Appointment of Shri. Saifuddin Attar (DIN: 01491659) and Shri. Kapil Somani (DIN: 10491646) as an Additional Directors and Independent Directors of the Company with effect from July 13, 2024 for a period of three years subject to the approval of members. iv) Proposed to convey the Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 24th August, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Saifuddin Attar and Mr. Kapil Somani as Additional Director and Independent Director w.e.f. 13th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|RAS RESORTS & APART HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 Audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|RAS RESORTS & APART HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Saturday February 10 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities has already been closed from Friday December 22 2023 and will remain close till the Companys business hours on Tuesday February 13 2024. We hereby inform you that at the Board Meeting held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 11.45 a.m and concluded at 12.30 p.m interalia the following decision has been taken Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31St December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.