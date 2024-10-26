Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

RAS RESORTS & APART HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30t September 2024 Outcomes of the Board meeting held on 26th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

RAS RESORTS & APART HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcomes of Board meeting dated 13th July, 2024 i) Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. ii) Appointment of Ms. Maitri Gala holding membership no. 67671, member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India as company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. iii) Appointment of Shri. Saifuddin Attar (DIN: 01491659) and Shri. Kapil Somani (DIN: 10491646) as an Additional Directors and Independent Directors of the Company with effect from July 13, 2024 for a period of three years subject to the approval of members. iv) Proposed to convey the Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 24th August, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Saifuddin Attar and Mr. Kapil Somani as Additional Director and Independent Director w.e.f. 13th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.07.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

RAS RESORTS & APART HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 Audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024