Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd Summary

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. was incorporated in 1984, by a private Indian party. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating hotel and resort. Ras Resorts, on the bank of river Daman ganga, with lush green lawns bordered with trees & fresh countryside air, is just two and a half hour drive away from Mumbai and two hour drive from Surat. The resort offers 100 rooms including Standard, Deluxe and Executive style rooms. All guestrooms have scenic views, facing either the garden or the river. The three conference halls equipped with modern facilities that accommodate 20 to 200 people are ideal for holding social functions, parties and celebrations, cultural events, business conferences, product launches and corporate functions.Sandal Cola Lawns is an ideal party venue for get togethers and banquets for upto 500 people. The Pool side lawn, Playscape lawn, Riviera Lawn are other venues suitable for social gatherings. The Resort offers fine dining experience and culinary delights. Choose from a range of restaurants, serving a fine range of tasty cuisine, and the bar is well stocked with a choice selection of liquors. It offers a choice of 3 conference halls, auditoriums and meeting rooms, SABHA, SAMVAAD (E) & SAMVAAD (W) fully equipped with modern facilities, and with space to accommodate gatherings from 20 to 200 people, to cater to business needs.Apart from these, the Resort facilities offer Health Club with steam room & sauna, Kerala Ayurvedic Massage, Room Service, Laundry, Foreign Currency Encashment, Doaria Cake shop, Childrens Playscape - large playground equipped with swings, see-saw and so on.In 2021-22, the Company had entered into a comprehensive Management Service Agreement for availing Marketing and Operations Support with Mundra Enterprise Private Limited (The parent company of Treat Resorts) with effect from 01st January 2022.