To the Members of Rasandik Engineering Industries

India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

QUALIFIED OPINION

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR QUALIFIED OPINION

3. We draw attention to note no. 6 of the accompanying financial statements, regarding assessment of net realizable value of certain items of inventory lying unconsumed (either due to ageing or utility). In the absence of such an assessment, net realizable value of certain items of inventories are not determinable as at the reporting date. Accordingly, we are unable to comment upon the value of adjustments required to the carrying value of the inventories and consequential impact on the accompanying financial statements.

4. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities

for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

GOING CONCERN ASSESSMENT

5. We draw attention to note no. 1.4(f) of the accompanying financial statements regarding preparation of the financial statements on going concern basis for the reasons stated therein. The accompanying financial statements indicate that the Companys total current liabilities exceeds total current assets by Rs. 1,371.86 lakhs. However, based upon the measures as set forth in the note no. 1.4(f) of the accompanying financial statements, including necessary financial support from promoter shareholders, the management and the Board of Directors of the Company have a reasonable expectation that the Company will continue to operate as a going concern. Accordingly, management has prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

6. We draw attention to note no. 13(b) of the accompanying financial statements regarding certain fixed assets classified as "non-current assets held for sale" as explained therein.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

7. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context

of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue recognition: Our audit procedure included, among others, For the year ended 31 March, 2024 the Company has recognized revenue from contracts with customers amounting to Rs. 8,625.29 lakhs. • Assessed the Companys revenue recognition policy prepared as per Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers. Revenue from contracts with customers is recognized when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company is entitled in exchange for those goods or services. • Performed sample tests of individual sale transactions and traced to sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents. The Company has generally concluded that as principal, it controls the goods or services before transferring them to the customer. Revenue is also an important element of how the Company measures its performance. The Company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognized before the risk and rewards have been transferred. • Tested the provision calculations related to price revisions/ increase etc., by agreeing a sample of amounts recognized to underlying arrangements with customers and other supporting documents. Accordingly, due to the risk associated with revenue recognition in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers, it is determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the financial statements. • To test cut off selected sample of sales transactions made pre- and post-year end, agreeing the period of revenue recognition to third party support, such as transporter invoice and customer confirmation of receipt of goods.

OTHER INFORMATION

8. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

9. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

10. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

11. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

12. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

13. In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

14. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF

THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

15. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

16. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial

controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

17. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

18. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

19. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore

the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY

REQUIREMENTS

20 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

21 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(i) We have sought and except for the possible effects, if any, of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(ii) Except for the possible effects, if any, of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(iv) Except for the possible effects, if any, of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(v) In our opinion, the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

(vi) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(vii) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above;

(viii) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(ix) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

22 With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations which would impact its financial position - Refer Note No. 36 of the financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No. 49(a) to the financial statement, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No. 49(b) to the financial statement, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether,

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) The Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts. Based on our examination and explanations give to us, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software (both at an application and database level) was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co.

Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 109208W

Place: New Delhi Karthik Srinivasan

Date: 29 May 2024 Partner (M. No. 514998)

UDIN: 24514998BKCTBR9492

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the members of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has no Intangible Assets. Hence, paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) As informed to us, inventories have been

physically verified during the year by the management except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties for which confirmation are not available. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the reasons stated in note no. 20 of the financial statements.

(iii) The Company has not made any investment in, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships. The Company has granted loans to its employees during the year.

(a) The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other entity during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of loans to employees are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans given by the Company to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal have generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such employees.

(e) No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company which have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Companys activities. Hence, reporting under clause

(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted or accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have not generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities though the delays in deposit have not been serious.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute are as follows:-

Nature of dues Financial Year Amount (in Lakhs) Forum where pending Central Sales Tax 2015-16 11.19 Excise and Taxation officer, Mewat Central Sales Tax 2016-17 30.26 Excise and Taxation officer, Mewat Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax 2017-18 20.28 Joint Commissioner of State Tax The Customs Act, 1962 2011-12 990.37 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year.

(ix) (a) Based on the examination of records and information and explanation given to us, the Company has defaulted

in repayment of its loans or payment of interest to lenders as follows:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Nature of Borrowings including Debt Securities Name of the Lender Amount of Monthly instalments, not paid on due date Whether principal or Interest No of days delay -varying between Remarks, if Any GECL Term Loans Punjab National Bank 9.24 to 9.38 Interest 5 Days to 28 days GECL Term Loans Punjab National Bank 30.73 Principal 5 Days to 28 days Term Loan Punjab National Bank 2.87 to 5.19 Interest 1 Days to 6 Days Term Loan Indian Bank / Punjab National Bank 2.12 to 2.18 Interest 12 Days to 14 Days

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint venture. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint venture. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and

records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no complaints are raised from whistle-blower during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) (a) Based on the information and explanations

given to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered

under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) 3(xvi)(d) and of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) We draw attention to note no. 1.4(f) to the financial statements, which indicates that the Companys current liabilities exceed its current assets byRs. 1,371.86 lakhs. According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, indicate that material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is not required to spend any amount on corporate social responsibility under section 135 of the Companies Act. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have subsidiary, associate and joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co.

Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 109208W

Place: New Delhi Karthik Srinivasan

Date: 29 May 2024 Partner (M. No. 514998)

UDIN: 24514998BKCTBR9492

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RASANDIK ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

2. The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate

internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL

CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

QUALIFIED OPINION

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit the following material weakness/es have been identified as on 31 March 2024:

(i) As described in note no. 6, regarding assessment of net realizable value of certain items of inventory lying unconsumed (either due to ageing or utility). In the absence of such an assessment, net realizable value of certain items of inventories are not determinable as at the reporting date. Accordingly, we are unable to comment upon the value of adjustments required to the carrying value of the inventories and consequential impact on the accompanying financial statements.

(ii) The Company does not have an effective system of obtaining balance confirmation and reconciliation

(T of balances of trade receivables, trade payables and other payables/receivables.

9. In our opinion, except for the effects of the material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were operating effectively as of 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

EXPLANATORY PARAGRAPH

10. We also have audited, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. This material weakness was considered in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the 31 March 2024 Ind AS financial statements of the Company and this report affect our report dated 29 May 2024, which expressed a qualified opinion on those financial statements.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co.

Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 109208W

Place: New Delhi Karthik Srinivasan

Date: 29 May 2024 Partner (M. No. 514998)

UDIN: 24514998BKCTBR9492