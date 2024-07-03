Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹123
Prev. Close₹117.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.03
Day's High₹123
Day's Low₹108.4
52 Week's High₹172
52 Week's Low₹72.1
Book Value₹166.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.53
P/E16.8
EPS6.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.98
5.98
5.98
5.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.72
87.14
89.8
92.36
Net Worth
100.7
93.12
95.78
98.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
206.59
136.84
207.61
238.86
yoy growth (%)
50.97
-34.08
-13.08
11.1
Raw materials
-152
-86.23
-142.96
-161.64
As % of sales
73.57
63.01
68.86
67.67
Employee costs
-14.27
-12.81
-19.03
-22.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.68
-7.42
-18.7
1.52
Depreciation
-8.37
-13.33
-13.11
-13.84
Tax paid
0.97
1.65
15.38
-0.25
Working capital
2.85
10.8
-2.54
-3.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.97
-34.08
-13.08
11.1
Op profit growth
14.56
739.76
-94.01
10.44
EBIT growth
217.19
-131.65
-142.09
-23.53
Net profit growth
-53.09
73.9
-360.7
-74.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
248.53
210.61
188.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
248.53
210.61
188.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.51
1.24
3.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajiv Kapoor
Whole-time Director
Deepika Kapoor
Independent Director
Shyam S Sethi
Independent Director
M S Ramaprasad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pradeep Chandra Nayak
Independent Director
Agharam Ramakrishnan Halasyam
Independent Director
Abhaykumar Khannaas
Summary
Incorporated in 1984, Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal components, muffler assemblies, fuel tank, tools & dies for motor vehicles, and spare parts. To supply several components, the Company diversified into manufacturing of Press Tools & Dies and offering a One Stop Shop to customers. It made a preferential issue of 7,50,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to promoters and associates of the Company.In 2003, the Company set up Lab for Fuel Tank Life Cycle Tests. It commissioned 1200T HYD Press in 2004. In June 2006, the Company set up Tailor Welded Blanks (TWB) system. The Pune Plant for Sheet Metal Components Assembly Unit was made fully operational in 2007-08. It launched Three-wheeler assembly line in 2008. The Company introduced 7 variants of Three-wheeler Autos with the product -Name Chief, including Chassis, Passenger carrier, Loader, Delivery Van, Garbage Carriers and Mobile Shop in 2009.
The Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is ₹68.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is 16.8 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is ₹72.1 and ₹172 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.40%, 3 Years at 0.88%, 1 Year at -4.80%, 6 Month at 2.85%, 3 Month at 0.60% and 1 Month at 2.76%.
