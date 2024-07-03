Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal components, muffler assemblies, fuel tank, tools & dies for motor vehicles, and spare parts. To supply several components, the Company diversified into manufacturing of Press Tools & Dies and offering a One Stop Shop to customers. It made a preferential issue of 7,50,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to promoters and associates of the Company.In 2003, the Company set up Lab for Fuel Tank Life Cycle Tests. It commissioned 1200T HYD Press in 2004. In June 2006, the Company set up Tailor Welded Blanks (TWB) system. The Pune Plant for Sheet Metal Components Assembly Unit was made fully operational in 2007-08. It launched Three-wheeler assembly line in 2008. The Company introduced 7 variants of Three-wheeler Autos with the product -Name Chief, including Chassis, Passenger carrier, Loader, Delivery Van, Garbage Carriers and Mobile Shop in 2009.

