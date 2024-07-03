iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Share Price

114.7
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open123
  • Day's High123
  • 52 Wk High172
  • Prev. Close117.1
  • Day's Low108.4
  • 52 Wk Low 72.1
  • Turnover (lac)3.03
  • P/E16.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value166.55
  • EPS6.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

123

Prev. Close

117.1

Turnover(Lac.)

3.03

Day's High

123

Day's Low

108.4

52 Week's High

172

52 Week's Low

72.1

Book Value

166.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.53

P/E

16.8

EPS

6.97

Divi. Yield

0

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.10%

Non-Promoter- 1.15%

Institutions: 1.15%

Non-Institutions: 45.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.98

5.98

5.98

5.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

94.72

87.14

89.8

92.36

Net Worth

100.7

93.12

95.78

98.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

206.59

136.84

207.61

238.86

yoy growth (%)

50.97

-34.08

-13.08

11.1

Raw materials

-152

-86.23

-142.96

-161.64

As % of sales

73.57

63.01

68.86

67.67

Employee costs

-14.27

-12.81

-19.03

-22.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.68

-7.42

-18.7

1.52

Depreciation

-8.37

-13.33

-13.11

-13.84

Tax paid

0.97

1.65

15.38

-0.25

Working capital

2.85

10.8

-2.54

-3.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.97

-34.08

-13.08

11.1

Op profit growth

14.56

739.76

-94.01

10.44

EBIT growth

217.19

-131.65

-142.09

-23.53

Net profit growth

-53.09

73.9

-360.7

-74.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

248.53

210.61

188.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

248.53

210.61

188.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.51

1.24

3.75

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajiv Kapoor

Whole-time Director

Deepika Kapoor

Independent Director

Shyam S Sethi

Independent Director

M S Ramaprasad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pradeep Chandra Nayak

Independent Director

Agharam Ramakrishnan Halasyam

Independent Director

Abhaykumar Khannaas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal components, muffler assemblies, fuel tank, tools & dies for motor vehicles, and spare parts. To supply several components, the Company diversified into manufacturing of Press Tools & Dies and offering a One Stop Shop to customers. It made a preferential issue of 7,50,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to promoters and associates of the Company.In 2003, the Company set up Lab for Fuel Tank Life Cycle Tests. It commissioned 1200T HYD Press in 2004. In June 2006, the Company set up Tailor Welded Blanks (TWB) system. The Pune Plant for Sheet Metal Components Assembly Unit was made fully operational in 2007-08. It launched Three-wheeler assembly line in 2008. The Company introduced 7 variants of Three-wheeler Autos with the product -Name Chief, including Chassis, Passenger carrier, Loader, Delivery Van, Garbage Carriers and Mobile Shop in 2009.
Company FAQs

What is the Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is ₹68.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is 16.8 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is ₹72.1 and ₹172 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd?

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.40%, 3 Years at 0.88%, 1 Year at -4.80%, 6 Month at 2.85%, 3 Month at 0.60% and 1 Month at 2.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.10 %
Institutions - 1.16 %
Public - 45.74 %

