|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
206.59
136.84
207.61
238.86
yoy growth (%)
50.97
-34.08
-13.08
11.1
Raw materials
-152
-86.23
-142.96
-161.64
As % of sales
73.57
63.01
68.86
67.67
Employee costs
-14.27
-12.81
-19.03
-22.16
As % of sales
6.91
9.36
9.16
9.28
Other costs
-25.08
-24.49
-44.02
-28.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.14
17.9
21.2
11.97
Operating profit
15.23
13.29
1.58
26.45
OPM
7.37
9.71
0.76
11.07
Depreciation
-8.37
-13.33
-13.11
-13.84
Interest expense
-11.28
-9.82
-11.13
-16.46
Other income
0.74
2.43
3.95
5.38
Profit before tax
-3.68
-7.42
-18.7
1.52
Taxes
0.97
1.65
15.38
-0.25
Tax rate
-26.46
-22.26
-82.25
-16.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.7
-5.77
-3.31
1.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.7
-5.77
-3.31
1.27
yoy growth (%)
-53.09
73.9
-360.7
-74.18
NPM
-1.31
-4.21
-1.59
0.53
