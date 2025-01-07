iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

120
(5.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

206.59

136.84

207.61

238.86

yoy growth (%)

50.97

-34.08

-13.08

11.1

Raw materials

-152

-86.23

-142.96

-161.64

As % of sales

73.57

63.01

68.86

67.67

Employee costs

-14.27

-12.81

-19.03

-22.16

As % of sales

6.91

9.36

9.16

9.28

Other costs

-25.08

-24.49

-44.02

-28.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.14

17.9

21.2

11.97

Operating profit

15.23

13.29

1.58

26.45

OPM

7.37

9.71

0.76

11.07

Depreciation

-8.37

-13.33

-13.11

-13.84

Interest expense

-11.28

-9.82

-11.13

-16.46

Other income

0.74

2.43

3.95

5.38

Profit before tax

-3.68

-7.42

-18.7

1.52

Taxes

0.97

1.65

15.38

-0.25

Tax rate

-26.46

-22.26

-82.25

-16.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.7

-5.77

-3.31

1.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.7

-5.77

-3.31

1.27

yoy growth (%)

-53.09

73.9

-360.7

-74.18

NPM

-1.31

-4.21

-1.59

0.53

