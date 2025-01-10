Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.98
5.98
5.98
5.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.72
87.14
89.8
92.36
Net Worth
100.7
93.12
95.78
98.34
Minority Interest
Debt
40.44
76.35
87.57
89.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.4
31.63
30.74
31.21
Total Liabilities
169.54
201.1
214.09
219.06
Fixed Assets
131.1
145.98
170.64
178.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.54
11.43
9.34
8.89
Networking Capital
29.59
43.26
33.86
31.36
Inventories
31.97
45.82
53.25
47.64
Inventory Days
94.07
127.07
Sundry Debtors
6.23
11.66
16.58
18.96
Debtor Days
29.29
50.57
Other Current Assets
18.31
25.09
10.15
11.34
Sundry Creditors
-12.03
-16.45
-23.97
-24.39
Creditor Days
42.34
65.05
Other Current Liabilities
-14.89
-22.86
-22.15
-22.19
Cash
0.31
0.42
0.24
0.69
Total Assets
169.54
201.09
214.08
219.06
