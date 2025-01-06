iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

114.7
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Rasandik Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.68

-7.42

-18.7

1.52

Depreciation

-8.37

-13.33

-13.11

-13.84

Tax paid

0.97

1.65

15.38

-0.25

Working capital

2.85

10.8

-2.54

-3.77

Other operating items

Operating

-8.23

-8.31

-18.98

-16.34

Capital expenditure

1.25

1.2

4.84

14.47

Free cash flow

-6.98

-7.11

-14.13

-1.87

Equity raised

184.86

196.18

178.82

147.78

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-1.94

8.25

-26.7

-7.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

175.94

197.32

137.99

138.42

