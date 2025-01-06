Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.68
-7.42
-18.7
1.52
Depreciation
-8.37
-13.33
-13.11
-13.84
Tax paid
0.97
1.65
15.38
-0.25
Working capital
2.85
10.8
-2.54
-3.77
Other operating items
Operating
-8.23
-8.31
-18.98
-16.34
Capital expenditure
1.25
1.2
4.84
14.47
Free cash flow
-6.98
-7.11
-14.13
-1.87
Equity raised
184.86
196.18
178.82
147.78
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-1.94
8.25
-26.7
-7.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
175.94
197.32
137.99
138.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.