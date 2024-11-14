iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
RASANDIK ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on Nov 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
RASANDIK ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-08-2024 and Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
RASANDIK ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and any other business matter. Clarification on late submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29/05/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Corrigendum to the Board Meeting Outcome issued on 29-05-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
RASANDIK ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and nine months ended 31-12-2023. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine Months ended 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

