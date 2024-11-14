Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RASANDIK ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on Nov 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RASANDIK ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-08-2024 and Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

RASANDIK ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and any other business matter. Clarification on late submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29/05/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Corrigendum to the Board Meeting Outcome issued on 29-05-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024