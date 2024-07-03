iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Company Summary

120
(9.34%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:54:00 AM

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal components, muffler assemblies, fuel tank, tools & dies for motor vehicles, and spare parts. To supply several components, the Company diversified into manufacturing of Press Tools & Dies and offering a One Stop Shop to customers. It made a preferential issue of 7,50,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to promoters and associates of the Company.In 2003, the Company set up Lab for Fuel Tank Life Cycle Tests. It commissioned 1200T HYD Press in 2004. In June 2006, the Company set up Tailor Welded Blanks (TWB) system. The Pune Plant for Sheet Metal Components Assembly Unit was made fully operational in 2007-08. It launched Three-wheeler assembly line in 2008. The Company introduced 7 variants of Three-wheeler Autos with the product -Name Chief, including Chassis, Passenger carrier, Loader, Delivery Van, Garbage Carriers and Mobile Shop in 2009.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.