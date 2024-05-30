To the Members of Rasi Electrodes Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Rasi Electrodes Limited (“the Company”), which comprises the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013(‘the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (“Ind As”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors’ Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon :

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis. Board’s Report including Annexure to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 (“The Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditors’ Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the result of our work, and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s

report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 (‘the order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of The Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g. The Company has complied with the provision of section 197 read with schedule V of the Companies Act 2013.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts requiring a provision for material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or its joint operation companies incorporated in India to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall :

a. directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or its joint operation companies incorporated in India or

b. provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company or its joint operation from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or its joint operation companies incorporated in India shall:

• Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause - (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used ERP accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software

For Poonam Ankit & Associates Chartered Accountant

Poonam Jain M

Partner [M.No:228039]

UDIN: 24228039BKAIYR4893

Place : Chennai Date : 30/05/2024

ANNEXURE A REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF RASI ELECTRODES LIMITED ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024.

In terms of Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order 2020, issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of section 143(11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we further report, on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order, that:-

1) (i) Property, Plant and Equipment

(a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, except for the quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and the company is in the process of regularizing the same.

(b) There are no Intangible assets with the company and hence, reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable.

(ii) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals.

(iii) The title deeds of immovable properties shown in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(iv) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(v) No proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding benami property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and the details have been appropriately disclosed in the financial statements.

2) (i) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure by the management is appropriate. The aggregate of discrepancies of 10% or more in each class of inventory noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(ii) The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with banks/financial institutions are in agreement with the books of the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements and statements on ageing analysis of the debtors/other receivables filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

3) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that the Company, during the year under audit, has not provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties except to the extent disclosed under note no.26.5 of other significant notes. The same is not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

4) (i) The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs, or any other parties except to the extent disclosed under note no.4 of financial statements. The same is not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(ii) There are no guarantees provided or security given by the Company.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans or “advances in the nature of loans”. Accordingly, the requirements to report under paragraph 3(iii) (c) ,(d), (e) & (f) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

5) The company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership firms or any other parties and or provided guarantees/security to any other entity within the meaning of sections 185 & 186 of The Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirements to report under the Paragraph 3(iii)(a) (A) (B) of the order not applicable to the Company.

6) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public in terms of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

7) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the products manufactured by the company.

8) (i) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, duty of Customs, GST, cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities except for below mentioned. There are no dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable except as mentioned below.

S.No Nature of remittance Amount Remarks 1 PF 144680 PF not paid on account of Employee KYC validation errors and non-linking of Aadhar

(ii) According to records of the company, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, excep the following :

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Customs Act 1962 Customs Duty 84,85,596 2011-2013 Customs, Excise, Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai

9) There are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

10) (i) The company has not defaulted in any repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders.

(ii) The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(iii) The term loans have been utilized for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(iv) The funds raised on a short-term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(v) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(vi) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

11) (i) The company has not made any initial public offer during the year of further Public Offer (Including Debt Instrument) and

accordingly, the requirements to report under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order are not applicable to the Company

(ii) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/debentures during the year. Accordingly, the requirements to report under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

12) (i) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that

no fraud by the company or on the company by its officers/employees have been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(ii) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(iii) No whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company (and up to the date of this report).

13) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, requirements to report under Paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

14) The transactions entered into with related parties are in compliance with section 177 & 188 of The Companies Act 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

15) (i) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(ii) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit has been considered.

16) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors, during the year.

17) (i) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(ii) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(iii) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

(iv) The Group does not have any CICs, which are a part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the Management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, requirements to report under Paragraph 3(xvi)

(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

18) The company has not incurred cash losses during the year and immediately preceding financial year.

19) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirements to report under Paragraph 3(Xviii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

20) On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

21) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Poonam Ankit & Associates Chartered Accountant

Poonam Jain M

Partner [M.No:228039]

UDIN: 24228039BKAIYR4893 Place : Chennai Date : 30/05/2024

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditor’s Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 (‘the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rasi Electrodes Ltd, (“The Company”) as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on the date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (“the Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note required that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining and understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use , or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Noted on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Reporting Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”.

For Poonam Ankit & Associates Chartered Accountant

Poonam Jain M

Partner [M.No:228039]

UDIN: 24228039BKAIYR4893

Place : Chennai Date : 30/05/2024