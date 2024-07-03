SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹34.8
Prev. Close₹33.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.84
Day's High₹34.8
Day's Low₹30.02
52 Week's High₹45.24
52 Week's Low₹18
Book Value₹11.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.78
P/E29.19
EPS1.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.23
6.23
6.23
6.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.36
23.2
20.21
18.24
Net Worth
32.59
29.43
26.44
24.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
39.44
45.95
34.23
26.84
yoy growth (%)
-14.16
34.23
27.55
16.3
Raw materials
-30.8
-35.29
-26.75
-19.39
As % of sales
78.1
76.79
78.14
72.26
Employee costs
-2.86
-3.3
-2.82
-2.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.01
0.78
0.83
1.41
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.87
-0.67
-0.82
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.26
0
-0.56
Working capital
5.14
-2.41
2
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.16
34.23
27.55
16.3
Op profit growth
61.56
-12.14
-25.25
0.58
EBIT growth
90.94
-19.45
-18.63
-5.78
Net profit growth
163.26
-39.19
-0.58
-15.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
B Popatlal Kothari
Chairman (Non-Executive)
B Ranjit Kumar Kothari
Non Executive Director
Payal Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jagruti J Jain
Independent Director
Aashika Kumari
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar Mehta
Independent Director
Kavita Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Rasi Electrodes Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1994 and in the same year, it was converted into a Public Limited Company. Promoters of the Company are B Popatlal Kothari and B Ranjit Kumar Kothari and their Associates. The Company has a factory in Chennai towards manufacture of Mild Steel Electrodes and Copper Coated Welding wire.The company has commenced commercial production of welding electrodes in the month of Jan95.The phase I of the project for a production capacity of 900 tpa has been completed and phase II for expansion of capacity to 3300 tpa is under implementation.The companys plant is located at Upparapalayam Village which is near to Madras.The company came out with the public issue of 20.60 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to 206 lakhs for the purpose of expanding the existing manufacturing capacity of welding electrodes from 900 tpa to 3300 tpa.In 2015, the Company installed imported plant and machinery for the manufacture of CCMS Wire with an installed capacity of 1800 MTPA and later increased to 3300 MTPA in 2016.
The Rasi Electrodes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rasi Electrodes Ltd is ₹96.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rasi Electrodes Ltd is 29.19 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rasi Electrodes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rasi Electrodes Ltd is ₹18 and ₹45.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rasi Electrodes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.63%, 3 Years at 46.40%, 1 Year at 45.14%, 6 Month at 27.01%, 3 Month at -10.92% and 1 Month at 2.48%.
