Summary

Rasi Electrodes Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1994 and in the same year, it was converted into a Public Limited Company. Promoters of the Company are B Popatlal Kothari and B Ranjit Kumar Kothari and their Associates. The Company has a factory in Chennai towards manufacture of Mild Steel Electrodes and Copper Coated Welding wire.The company has commenced commercial production of welding electrodes in the month of Jan95.The phase I of the project for a production capacity of 900 tpa has been completed and phase II for expansion of capacity to 3300 tpa is under implementation.The companys plant is located at Upparapalayam Village which is near to Madras.The company came out with the public issue of 20.60 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to 206 lakhs for the purpose of expanding the existing manufacturing capacity of welding electrodes from 900 tpa to 3300 tpa.In 2015, the Company installed imported plant and machinery for the manufacture of CCMS Wire with an installed capacity of 1800 MTPA and later increased to 3300 MTPA in 2016.

