Rasi Electrodes Ltd Share Price

31.09
(-8.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.8
  • Day's High34.8
  • 52 Wk High45.24
  • Prev. Close33.86
  • Day's Low30.02
  • 52 Wk Low 18
  • Turnover (lac)21.84
  • P/E29.19
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value11.07
  • EPS1.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rasi Electrodes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

34.8

Prev. Close

33.86

Turnover(Lac.)

21.84

Day's High

34.8

Day's Low

30.02

52 Week's High

45.24

52 Week's Low

18

Book Value

11.07

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.78

P/E

29.19

EPS

1.16

Divi. Yield

0

Rasi Electrodes Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

Rasi Electrodes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rasi Electrodes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.95%

Non-Promoter- 72.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rasi Electrodes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.23

6.23

6.23

6.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.36

23.2

20.21

18.24

Net Worth

32.59

29.43

26.44

24.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

39.44

45.95

34.23

26.84

yoy growth (%)

-14.16

34.23

27.55

16.3

Raw materials

-30.8

-35.29

-26.75

-19.39

As % of sales

78.1

76.79

78.14

72.26

Employee costs

-2.86

-3.3

-2.82

-2.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.01

0.78

0.83

1.41

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.87

-0.67

-0.82

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.26

0

-0.56

Working capital

5.14

-2.41

2

0.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.16

34.23

27.55

16.3

Op profit growth

61.56

-12.14

-25.25

0.58

EBIT growth

90.94

-19.45

-18.63

-5.78

Net profit growth

163.26

-39.19

-0.58

-15.41

No Record Found

Rasi Electrodes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rasi Electrodes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

B Popatlal Kothari

Chairman (Non-Executive)

B Ranjit Kumar Kothari

Non Executive Director

Payal Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jagruti J Jain

Independent Director

Aashika Kumari

Independent Director

Suresh Kumar Mehta

Independent Director

Kavita Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rasi Electrodes Ltd

Summary

Rasi Electrodes Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1994 and in the same year, it was converted into a Public Limited Company. Promoters of the Company are B Popatlal Kothari and B Ranjit Kumar Kothari and their Associates. The Company has a factory in Chennai towards manufacture of Mild Steel Electrodes and Copper Coated Welding wire.The company has commenced commercial production of welding electrodes in the month of Jan95.The phase I of the project for a production capacity of 900 tpa has been completed and phase II for expansion of capacity to 3300 tpa is under implementation.The companys plant is located at Upparapalayam Village which is near to Madras.The company came out with the public issue of 20.60 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to 206 lakhs for the purpose of expanding the existing manufacturing capacity of welding electrodes from 900 tpa to 3300 tpa.In 2015, the Company installed imported plant and machinery for the manufacture of CCMS Wire with an installed capacity of 1800 MTPA and later increased to 3300 MTPA in 2016.
Company FAQs

What is the Rasi Electrodes Ltd share price today?

The Rasi Electrodes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rasi Electrodes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rasi Electrodes Ltd is ₹96.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rasi Electrodes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rasi Electrodes Ltd is 29.19 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rasi Electrodes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rasi Electrodes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rasi Electrodes Ltd is ₹18 and ₹45.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rasi Electrodes Ltd?

Rasi Electrodes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.63%, 3 Years at 46.40%, 1 Year at 45.14%, 6 Month at 27.01%, 3 Month at -10.92% and 1 Month at 2.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rasi Electrodes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rasi Electrodes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.04 %

