Rasi Electrodes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.09
(-8.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rasi Electrodes Ltd

Rasi Electrodes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.01

0.78

0.83

1.41

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.87

-0.67

-0.82

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.26

0

-0.56

Working capital

5.14

-2.41

2

0.19

Other operating items

Operating

5.74

-2.77

2.17

0.22

Capital expenditure

0

2.94

0.44

0.31

Free cash flow

5.74

0.16

2.61

0.53

Equity raised

33.93

32.14

29.56

28.69

Investing

0.11

-0.26

-0.29

-0.03

Financing

5.99

-3.01

1

-0.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.31

Net in cash

45.78

29.04

32.88

28.64

