Rasi Electrodes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.01
0.78
0.83
1.41
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.87
-0.67
-0.82
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.26
0
-0.56
Working capital
5.14
-2.41
2
0.19
Other operating items
Operating
5.74
-2.77
2.17
0.22
Capital expenditure
0
2.94
0.44
0.31
Free cash flow
5.74
0.16
2.61
0.53
Equity raised
33.93
32.14
29.56
28.69
Investing
0.11
-0.26
-0.29
-0.03
Financing
5.99
-3.01
1
-0.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.31
Net in cash
45.78
29.04
32.88
28.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.