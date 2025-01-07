iifl-logo-icon 1
Rasi Electrodes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.56
(4.73%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

39.44

45.95

34.23

26.84

yoy growth (%)

-14.16

34.23

27.55

16.3

Raw materials

-30.8

-35.29

-26.75

-19.39

As % of sales

78.1

76.79

78.14

72.26

Employee costs

-2.86

-3.3

-2.82

-2.68

As % of sales

7.25

7.18

8.24

10

Other costs

-3.49

-5.94

-3.05

-2.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.85

12.94

8.91

9.7

Operating profit

2.28

1.41

1.6

2.15

OPM

5.78

3.07

4.69

8.01

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.87

-0.67

-0.82

Interest expense

-0.36

-0.46

-0.71

-0.48

Other income

0.85

0.71

0.61

0.57

Profit before tax

2.01

0.78

0.83

1.41

Taxes

-0.65

-0.26

0

-0.56

Tax rate

-32.71

-34.33

0.94

-39.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.35

0.51

0.84

0.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.35

0.51

0.84

0.85

yoy growth (%)

163.26

-39.19

-0.58

-15.41

NPM

3.43

1.12

2.47

3.17

