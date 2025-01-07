Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
39.44
45.95
34.23
26.84
yoy growth (%)
-14.16
34.23
27.55
16.3
Raw materials
-30.8
-35.29
-26.75
-19.39
As % of sales
78.1
76.79
78.14
72.26
Employee costs
-2.86
-3.3
-2.82
-2.68
As % of sales
7.25
7.18
8.24
10
Other costs
-3.49
-5.94
-3.05
-2.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.85
12.94
8.91
9.7
Operating profit
2.28
1.41
1.6
2.15
OPM
5.78
3.07
4.69
8.01
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.87
-0.67
-0.82
Interest expense
-0.36
-0.46
-0.71
-0.48
Other income
0.85
0.71
0.61
0.57
Profit before tax
2.01
0.78
0.83
1.41
Taxes
-0.65
-0.26
0
-0.56
Tax rate
-32.71
-34.33
0.94
-39.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.35
0.51
0.84
0.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.35
0.51
0.84
0.85
yoy growth (%)
163.26
-39.19
-0.58
-15.41
NPM
3.43
1.12
2.47
3.17
