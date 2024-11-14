Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

RASI ELECTRODES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve Unaudited Quarterly Result FQE 30.09.2024 Board approved Unaudited Financial Results For Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RASI ELECTRODES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting on 13.8.2024 to approve Unaudited Financial Results FQE 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results FQE 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

RASI ELECTRODES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2024 Directors report thereon and all the reports to be annexed thereto. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FYE 31.3.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

RASI ELECTRODES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for re-appointment of Independent Director Mrs Aashika Kumari for a further period of five years from 30th May 2024 (upon expiry of her First Term of Office on 29th May 2024).2. To approve the Postal Ballot Schedule for seeking the approval of shareholders for re-appointment of Mr B Popatlal Kothari as Managing Director for a period of three years from 13th February 2024 as approved by the Board at its meeting held on 13th February 2024 and for re-appointment for a second term of five years Mrs Aashika Kumari as Independent Director.3. To take on record the Independent Directors who shall be vacating office effective from 31st March 2024 pursuant to completion of the 2nd Term Tenure.4. To review the requirements of various Committees and restructure the Committees pursuant to the impending vacation of office by Independent Directors. AS PER LETTER ATTACHED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024