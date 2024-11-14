|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|RASI ELECTRODES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve Unaudited Quarterly Result FQE 30.09.2024 Board approved Unaudited Financial Results For Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|RASI ELECTRODES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting on 13.8.2024 to approve Unaudited Financial Results FQE 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results FQE 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|RASI ELECTRODES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2024 Directors report thereon and all the reports to be annexed thereto. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FYE 31.3.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|RASI ELECTRODES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for re-appointment of Independent Director Mrs Aashika Kumari for a further period of five years from 30th May 2024 (upon expiry of her First Term of Office on 29th May 2024).2. To approve the Postal Ballot Schedule for seeking the approval of shareholders for re-appointment of Mr B Popatlal Kothari as Managing Director for a period of three years from 13th February 2024 as approved by the Board at its meeting held on 13th February 2024 and for re-appointment for a second term of five years Mrs Aashika Kumari as Independent Director.3. To take on record the Independent Directors who shall be vacating office effective from 31st March 2024 pursuant to completion of the 2nd Term Tenure.4. To review the requirements of various Committees and restructure the Committees pursuant to the impending vacation of office by Independent Directors. AS PER LETTER ATTACHED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|RASI ELECTRODES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to take place on MONDAY the 12TH FEBRUARY 2024 at 2.00 P.M. to inter alia consider and take on record the following: 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31ST DECEMBER 2023 and matters incidental thereto. 2. To consider the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee for re-appointment of Mr B Popatlal Kothari as MD & CEO for a further period as may be decided by the Board. 3. To take on record the completion of tenure of Independent Directors on 31st March 2024 and felicitate them. 4. To reconstitute the Committees of the Board as may be considered appropriate by the Board. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair & Independent Directors. The Board Meeting to be held on 12/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 Kindly take Notice that the Board Meeting to be held on 12th February 2024 at 2.00.P.M. shall stand postponed and will now be held at 11.00.A.M. on 13th February 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results FQE 31.12.2023 and other matters in the Agenda. All the Directors, including all the Independent Directors and Statutory Auditors, have consented for postponement of the meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024) Financial Results FQE 31.12.2023 approved by Board at their meeting held on 13.2.2024 and other matter approved by the Board Commencement of new line of business effective from 13.2.2024 Independent Directors meeting held on 12.2.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
