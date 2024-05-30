TO THE MEMBERS OF RATHI BARS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of RATHI BARS

LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the

Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of

Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a

summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter

referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,

the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity

with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and

other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company

as at March 31,2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash

flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards

on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under

those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in

accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone

financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we

have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the

rCAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and

appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Kfc) Audit Matters

K^> audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most

#fw(ficance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These

matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole,

and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information

comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report

including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but

does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our

auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we

do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read

the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially

inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course

of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this

other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone

Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the

Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair

view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income,

changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles

generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This

responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the

provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting

frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies;

making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and

maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring

the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and

presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are flee from

material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Director is responsible

for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable,

matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board

of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic

alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial

reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial

statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to

issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of

assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect

a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and arc

considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to

influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial

statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain

professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements,

whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks,

and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one

resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions,

misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design

audit procedures that arc appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act,

we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate

internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the

operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting

estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of

accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists

related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to

continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required

to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial

statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are

based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future

events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements,

including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the

underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that,

individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably

knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider

quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in

evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in

the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned

scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies

in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with

relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all

relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and

where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters

that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current

period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report

unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare

circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the

adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest

benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our

knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company

so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive

Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by

this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS

specified under Section 133 of the Act

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on

March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is

disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section

164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone

financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer

to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on

the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with

reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given

to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in

accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion

and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) There is no pending litigation which would have impact on its financial position and

its financial statements,

ii) The Company has made provision as required under applicable law or accounting

standards for material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have any long-term

derivative contracts.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv)

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no

funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been

advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or

any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or

entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or

indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner

whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide

any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no

funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been

received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or

otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in

other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the

like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate

in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe

that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided

under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used

accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended

March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the

same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the

softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance

of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from

April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention

is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the

Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a

statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(Chartered Accountants) FRN: 033829N CA. Shashi Shekhar Rai (Partner) Membership No.: 519011 Place: New Delhi Date: 30.05.2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

section of our report to the Members of Rathi Bars Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financials

Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the

"Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

of RATHI BARS LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit

of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial

controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over

financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of

internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These

responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial

controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its

business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention

and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and

the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with

reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in

accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed

under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls

with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require

that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable

assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial

statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material

respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the

internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating

effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial

statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to

standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and

evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks

of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a

basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to

standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a

process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting

and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally

accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone

financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of

records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of

the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as

necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted

accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in

accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide

reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or

disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including

the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements

due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the

internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are

subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial

statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of

compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the

Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to

standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone

financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for

internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the

Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For MASAR & Co. (Chartered Accountants) FRN: 033829N CA. Shashi ShekhA (Partner) Membership No.: 519011 Place: New Delhi Date: 30.05.2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements sectionof our report to the Members of Rathi Bars Limited of even

date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company

and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state

that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and

intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,

including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and

relevant detailsof right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of

intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, right of use assets

and investment property have been physically verified by the management during

the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our

opinion, the frequency of physical verification program adopted by the Company,

is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties)

held by the Company arc held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including

right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the

Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Bcnami

Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made

thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable

intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such

verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 5% or more

in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore sanctioned by

banks based on the security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of

the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such

statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the

respective periods, which were not subject to audit/review.

iii. As informed to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to

companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189

of the Companies Act. Accordingly the sub-clauses (a), (b) and ( c ) are not applicable

to the company.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the

Companies Act,2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and

securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits.

Hence,reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant

to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under

section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacturing activities and

are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made

and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed

statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees

State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of

Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it

with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax,

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service

Tax, dutyof Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material

statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months

from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory

dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate

authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (in Lacs) Amount paid under protest (in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Quantum) 2.01 Nil AY 2014- 15 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income fax (Quantum) 17.67 Nil AY 2015- 16 CIT(A)

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been

surrenderedor disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the

Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest

thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations

received from banks and representation received from the management of the

Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has

not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other

lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money

raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were

obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on

short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term

purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company

has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the

obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or

joint venture.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public

offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause

3(x)(a) of theOrder is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private

placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and

hence reporting underclause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed

or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed

in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this

report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the

Companyduring the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the

nature, timing andextent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the

Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the

Companies Act,2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and

the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial

statements as required by theapplicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate

with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the

Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent

of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash

transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence

provisions of section 192 of theCompanies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of

the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and

(c) of theOrder is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in

the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly

reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our

audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the erstwhile auditors of the

Company resigned during the year on account of preoccupation in other assignments.

There were no other issues, objections or concerns raised by the said auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial

assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial

statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and

based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come

to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the

date of the audit reportindicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities

existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one

year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to

the future viability of the Company. We f urtherstate that our reporting is based on the

facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any

assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance

sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the

Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)

of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit

of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said

clause has been included in this report.