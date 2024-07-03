iifl-logo-icon 1
Rathi Bars Ltd Share Price

48.36
(-2.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:20:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.5
  • Day's High50.9
  • 52 Wk High59.79
  • Prev. Close49.58
  • Day's Low47.1
  • 52 Wk Low 31.21
  • Turnover (lac)20.98
  • P/E22.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.47
  • EPS2.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)78.97
  • Div. Yield0
Rathi Bars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

48.5

Prev. Close

49.58

Turnover(Lac.)

20.98

Day's High

50.9

Day's Low

47.1

52 Week's High

59.79

52 Week's Low

31.21

Book Value

58.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

78.97

P/E

22.33

EPS

2.22

Divi. Yield

0

Rathi Bars Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

Rathi Bars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rathi Bars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.01%

Non-Promoter- 35.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rathi Bars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.33

16.33

16.33

16.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77.59

74.03

71.44

68.6

Net Worth

93.92

90.36

87.77

84.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

323.74

383

246.64

185.63

yoy growth (%)

-15.47

55.28

32.86

-11.3

Raw materials

-291.36

-333.2

-187.57

-140.87

As % of sales

89.99

86.99

76.04

75.88

Employee costs

-6.46

-9.66

-7.43

-3.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.03

2.87

2.07

1.57

Depreciation

-5.69

-5.72

-3.95

-4.06

Tax paid

-0.72

-0.15

-0.67

-0.6

Working capital

8.42

18.48

-2.52

0.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.47

55.28

32.86

-11.3

Op profit growth

0.59

57.47

11.42

-7.47

EBIT growth

2

64.55

14

-13.5

Net profit growth

-15.06

94.48

44.21

-34.99

Rathi Bars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rathi Bars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anurag Rathi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Uddhav Rathi

Independent Director

Sonali V Chitalkar

Independent Director

Shikha Chakraborty

Non Executive Director

Chander Mohan

Independent Director

Rajendra Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rathi Bars Ltd

Summary

Rathi Bars Ltd (RBL) was incorporated on August 10th 1993. The Company was mainly promoted by The K.K. Rathi Group, part of Rathi Group. The Company is presently manufacturing TMT Steel Bars and Low Carbon Billets. The company was established for setting up steel rolling mill at RIICO Industrial Area, Khuskhera, Bhiwadi, District. Alwar, Rajasthan. At Rathi, the art of making steel is a magnificent obsession. Starting from a re-rolling mill with a production capacity of 369 kilograms per day, today the Company has a production capacity of over 1 million tonnes annually, produced at multi-locational, state-of-the-art plants. Rathi stands tall as one of the most trusted and reputed brands for high strength steel bars in the secondary steel sector of India. The Company was founded by two men of great vision and tremendous entrepreneurship - Shri Goverdhan Das Rathi and Shri Kanhaiyalal Rathi. Since the beginning, the Company was a pioneer and market leader in manufacturing of high-quality steel bars. The distinct legacy continued, as it remained the largest selling brand in steel bars and rods.As demand grew, the infrastructure grew too, and new units were set up outside Delhi. However, the sole ideology continued to manufacture steel bars and rods for infrastructure. In 1965, a new revolution in steel bars and rods was introduced by the Company by launching international technology to produce twisted steel bars. A Steel Rolling Mill, was set up at Khushkhera, in Alwar Distric
Company FAQs

What is the Rathi Bars Ltd share price today?

The Rathi Bars Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rathi Bars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rathi Bars Ltd is ₹78.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rathi Bars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rathi Bars Ltd is 22.33 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rathi Bars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rathi Bars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rathi Bars Ltd is ₹31.21 and ₹59.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rathi Bars Ltd?

Rathi Bars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.15%, 3 Years at 22.01%, 1 Year at 51.39%, 6 Month at 5.47%, 3 Month at -8.47% and 1 Month at 2.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rathi Bars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rathi Bars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.99 %

