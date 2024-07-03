SectorSteel
Open₹48.5
Prev. Close₹49.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.98
Day's High₹50.9
Day's Low₹47.1
52 Week's High₹59.79
52 Week's Low₹31.21
Book Value₹58.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78.97
P/E22.33
EPS2.22
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.33
16.33
16.33
16.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.59
74.03
71.44
68.6
Net Worth
93.92
90.36
87.77
84.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
323.74
383
246.64
185.63
yoy growth (%)
-15.47
55.28
32.86
-11.3
Raw materials
-291.36
-333.2
-187.57
-140.87
As % of sales
89.99
86.99
76.04
75.88
Employee costs
-6.46
-9.66
-7.43
-3.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.03
2.87
2.07
1.57
Depreciation
-5.69
-5.72
-3.95
-4.06
Tax paid
-0.72
-0.15
-0.67
-0.6
Working capital
8.42
18.48
-2.52
0.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.47
55.28
32.86
-11.3
Op profit growth
0.59
57.47
11.42
-7.47
EBIT growth
2
64.55
14
-13.5
Net profit growth
-15.06
94.48
44.21
-34.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anurag Rathi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Uddhav Rathi
Independent Director
Sonali V Chitalkar
Independent Director
Shikha Chakraborty
Non Executive Director
Chander Mohan
Independent Director
Rajendra Prasad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rathi Bars Ltd
Summary
Rathi Bars Ltd (RBL) was incorporated on August 10th 1993. The Company was mainly promoted by The K.K. Rathi Group, part of Rathi Group. The Company is presently manufacturing TMT Steel Bars and Low Carbon Billets. The company was established for setting up steel rolling mill at RIICO Industrial Area, Khuskhera, Bhiwadi, District. Alwar, Rajasthan. At Rathi, the art of making steel is a magnificent obsession. Starting from a re-rolling mill with a production capacity of 369 kilograms per day, today the Company has a production capacity of over 1 million tonnes annually, produced at multi-locational, state-of-the-art plants. Rathi stands tall as one of the most trusted and reputed brands for high strength steel bars in the secondary steel sector of India. The Company was founded by two men of great vision and tremendous entrepreneurship - Shri Goverdhan Das Rathi and Shri Kanhaiyalal Rathi. Since the beginning, the Company was a pioneer and market leader in manufacturing of high-quality steel bars. The distinct legacy continued, as it remained the largest selling brand in steel bars and rods.As demand grew, the infrastructure grew too, and new units were set up outside Delhi. However, the sole ideology continued to manufacture steel bars and rods for infrastructure. In 1965, a new revolution in steel bars and rods was introduced by the Company by launching international technology to produce twisted steel bars. A Steel Rolling Mill, was set up at Khushkhera, in Alwar Distric
Read More
The Rathi Bars Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rathi Bars Ltd is ₹78.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rathi Bars Ltd is 22.33 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rathi Bars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rathi Bars Ltd is ₹31.21 and ₹59.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rathi Bars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.15%, 3 Years at 22.01%, 1 Year at 51.39%, 6 Month at 5.47%, 3 Month at -8.47% and 1 Month at 2.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.