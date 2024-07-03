Summary

Rathi Bars Ltd (RBL) was incorporated on August 10th 1993. The Company was mainly promoted by The K.K. Rathi Group, part of Rathi Group. The Company is presently manufacturing TMT Steel Bars and Low Carbon Billets. The company was established for setting up steel rolling mill at RIICO Industrial Area, Khuskhera, Bhiwadi, District. Alwar, Rajasthan. At Rathi, the art of making steel is a magnificent obsession. Starting from a re-rolling mill with a production capacity of 369 kilograms per day, today the Company has a production capacity of over 1 million tonnes annually, produced at multi-locational, state-of-the-art plants. Rathi stands tall as one of the most trusted and reputed brands for high strength steel bars in the secondary steel sector of India. The Company was founded by two men of great vision and tremendous entrepreneurship - Shri Goverdhan Das Rathi and Shri Kanhaiyalal Rathi. Since the beginning, the Company was a pioneer and market leader in manufacturing of high-quality steel bars. The distinct legacy continued, as it remained the largest selling brand in steel bars and rods.As demand grew, the infrastructure grew too, and new units were set up outside Delhi. However, the sole ideology continued to manufacture steel bars and rods for infrastructure. In 1965, a new revolution in steel bars and rods was introduced by the Company by launching international technology to produce twisted steel bars. A Steel Rolling Mill, was set up at Khushkhera, in Alwar Distric

