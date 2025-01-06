Rathi Bars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.03
2.87
2.07
1.57
Depreciation
-5.69
-5.72
-3.95
-4.06
Tax paid
-0.72
-0.15
-0.67
-0.6
Working capital
8.42
18.48
-2.52
0.96
Other operating items
Operating
5.03
15.47
-5.07
-2.13
Capital expenditure
8.89
21.34
7.81
2.24
Free cash flow
13.92
36.81
2.73
0.1
Equity raised
132.32
124.79
120.16
118.21
Investing
0.07
0
0
-11.35
Financing
6.33
30.74
-0.22
-5.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
152.65
192.35
122.66
101.19
