Rathi Bars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.5
(-2.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Rathi Bars FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.03

2.87

2.07

1.57

Depreciation

-5.69

-5.72

-3.95

-4.06

Tax paid

-0.72

-0.15

-0.67

-0.6

Working capital

8.42

18.48

-2.52

0.96

Other operating items

Operating

5.03

15.47

-5.07

-2.13

Capital expenditure

8.89

21.34

7.81

2.24

Free cash flow

13.92

36.81

2.73

0.1

Equity raised

132.32

124.79

120.16

118.21

Investing

0.07

0

0

-11.35

Financing

6.33

30.74

-0.22

-5.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

152.65

192.35

122.66

101.19

