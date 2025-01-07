Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
323.74
383
246.64
185.63
yoy growth (%)
-15.47
55.28
32.86
-11.3
Raw materials
-291.36
-333.2
-187.57
-140.87
As % of sales
89.99
86.99
76.04
75.88
Employee costs
-6.46
-9.66
-7.43
-3.01
As % of sales
1.99
2.52
3.01
1.62
Other costs
-14.05
-28.35
-44.15
-35.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.34
7.4
17.9
18.86
Operating profit
11.85
11.78
7.48
6.71
OPM
3.66
3.07
3.03
3.61
Depreciation
-5.69
-5.72
-3.95
-4.06
Interest expense
-3.48
-3.52
-1.81
-1.83
Other income
0.35
0.33
0.35
0.75
Profit before tax
3.03
2.87
2.07
1.57
Taxes
-0.72
-0.15
-0.67
-0.6
Tax rate
-23.84
-5.31
-32.41
-38.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.31
2.72
1.39
0.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.31
2.72
1.39
0.97
yoy growth (%)
-15.06
94.48
44.21
-34.99
NPM
0.71
0.71
0.56
0.52
