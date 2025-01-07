iifl-logo-icon 1
Rathi Bars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.96
(1.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

323.74

383

246.64

185.63

yoy growth (%)

-15.47

55.28

32.86

-11.3

Raw materials

-291.36

-333.2

-187.57

-140.87

As % of sales

89.99

86.99

76.04

75.88

Employee costs

-6.46

-9.66

-7.43

-3.01

As % of sales

1.99

2.52

3.01

1.62

Other costs

-14.05

-28.35

-44.15

-35.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.34

7.4

17.9

18.86

Operating profit

11.85

11.78

7.48

6.71

OPM

3.66

3.07

3.03

3.61

Depreciation

-5.69

-5.72

-3.95

-4.06

Interest expense

-3.48

-3.52

-1.81

-1.83

Other income

0.35

0.33

0.35

0.75

Profit before tax

3.03

2.87

2.07

1.57

Taxes

-0.72

-0.15

-0.67

-0.6

Tax rate

-23.84

-5.31

-32.41

-38.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.31

2.72

1.39

0.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.31

2.72

1.39

0.97

yoy growth (%)

-15.06

94.48

44.21

-34.99

NPM

0.71

0.71

0.56

0.52

