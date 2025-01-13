Rathi Bars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.33
16.33
16.33
16.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.59
74.03
71.44
68.6
Net Worth
93.92
90.36
87.77
84.93
Minority Interest
Debt
66.56
72.21
64.96
47.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.25
4.59
4.5
4.45
Total Liabilities
164.73
167.16
157.23
136.57
Fixed Assets
45.03
48.54
50.53
52.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.54
0.54
0.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
119.12
117.56
106.09
83.79
Inventories
15.69
16.29
29.13
18.46
Inventory Days
20.81
Sundry Debtors
72.79
79.28
69.75
58.46
Debtor Days
65.9
Other Current Assets
44.61
39.5
24.53
22.64
Sundry Creditors
-8.89
-10.62
-11.75
-11.6
Creditor Days
13.07
Other Current Liabilities
-5.08
-6.89
-5.57
-4.17
Cash
0.49
0.53
0.07
0.02
Total Assets
164.72
167.17
157.23
136.57
