AGM 24/09/2024 Intimation of Book Closure/ Record Date for the purpose of holding the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Rathi Bars Limited for the financial year 2023-24. The cut-off date for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting shall be September 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) 31st Annual General Meeting-Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report Re-appointment of Mr. Chander Mohan (DIN:08679269), Non Executive Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024)