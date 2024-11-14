iifl-logo-icon 1
Rathi Bars Ltd Board Meeting

44.48
(-1.11%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Rathi Bars CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
RATHI BARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015- Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 Consider and approval of unaudited financial results of the company for 2nd Quarter of the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
RATHI BARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Auditors Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. To approve the unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the first Quarter ended on 30 June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
RATHI BARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approval of audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ending on March 31 2024 RBL_Outcome of Board Meeting_to consider the audited standalone financial results for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Outcome of standalone financial results for the quarter and financial years ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
RATHI BARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider the leave of absence if any 2. To confirm and sign the minutes of the previous Board Meeting. 3. To consider and take on record the minutes of the Meeting of Audit Committee Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee. 4. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. 5. To consider and adopt the Auditors Limited Review Report on the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023. 6. To review the related party transactions entered into by the Company. 7. To review the statutory quarterly compliances. 8. To review and adopt the statutory policies applicable on the Company. 9. Any other business with the permission of chair. Standalone financial result for the quarterly results as approved by the Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held on 12.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Rathi Bars: Related News

No Record Found

