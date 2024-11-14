Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RATHI BARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015- Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 Consider and approval of unaudited financial results of the company for 2nd Quarter of the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RATHI BARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Auditors Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. To approve the unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the first Quarter ended on 30 June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

RATHI BARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approval of audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ending on March 31 2024 RBL_Outcome of Board Meeting_to consider the audited standalone financial results for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Outcome of standalone financial results for the quarter and financial years ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024