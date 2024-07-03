Rathi Bars Ltd Summary

Rathi Bars Ltd (RBL) was incorporated on August 10th 1993. The Company was mainly promoted by The K.K. Rathi Group, part of Rathi Group. The Company is presently manufacturing TMT Steel Bars and Low Carbon Billets. The company was established for setting up steel rolling mill at RIICO Industrial Area, Khuskhera, Bhiwadi, District. Alwar, Rajasthan. At Rathi, the art of making steel is a magnificent obsession. Starting from a re-rolling mill with a production capacity of 369 kilograms per day, today the Company has a production capacity of over 1 million tonnes annually, produced at multi-locational, state-of-the-art plants. Rathi stands tall as one of the most trusted and reputed brands for high strength steel bars in the secondary steel sector of India. The Company was founded by two men of great vision and tremendous entrepreneurship - Shri Goverdhan Das Rathi and Shri Kanhaiyalal Rathi. Since the beginning, the Company was a pioneer and market leader in manufacturing of high-quality steel bars. The distinct legacy continued, as it remained the largest selling brand in steel bars and rods.As demand grew, the infrastructure grew too, and new units were set up outside Delhi. However, the sole ideology continued to manufacture steel bars and rods for infrastructure. In 1965, a new revolution in steel bars and rods was introduced by the Company by launching international technology to produce twisted steel bars. A Steel Rolling Mill, was set up at Khushkhera, in Alwar District of Rajasthan to meet the growing requirement of reinforcement steel bars for construction. Then in 2000, the Company started manufacturing Quenched and Self Tempered Steel Bars. It was amongst the first to adopt the technology of Tor in the country from Tor Isteg Steel Corporation, Luxemberg, Germany. Because of this technology, the Companys latest product, Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT) Steel, gained popularity in a short span of time into construction Industry. The Company is one of the exclusive licencees for the use of Thermex technology in Northern India. Rathi steel introduced RATHI SHAKTIMAN and RATHI SHAKTIMAN EXCEL construction steel bars. This was done to produce steel bars that are technologically superior, earthquake resistant, cost efficient and are the basis of structures that lasts for the generations to come.