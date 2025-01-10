To

The Members of

Ratnabhumi Developers Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Ratnabhumi Developers

Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial statements and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the presentation of other information and presentation of its report (herein after called as "Board Report") which comprises various information required under section 134(3) of the companies act, 2013. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statement or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Standalone financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and board of directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors;

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including the standalone statement of other comprehensive income, standalone cash flow statement and standalone statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that:

According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer note 40 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the standalone notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the 87 intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid dividend during the year as per Section 123 of the

Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the audit trail feature was not enabled throughout the year.

For DJNV & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 0115145W Nirav R Choksi (Partner) Date: 30 May 2024 Membership No. 112249 Place: Ahmedabad ICAI UDIN: 24112249BKCZIK4782

Annexure "A" To the Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our

Report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of property, plant & equipment and Intangible Assets: (a)

(A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets; (B) The company does not hold any intangible asset as at the balance sheet date;

(b) The company has a programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company;

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year;

(e) As disclosed in note 36 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the company does not have any proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under;

(ii)

(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification;

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during any point of time of the year;

(iii) The company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The company has provided guarantee or security during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars in Lakhs Aggregate amount of guarantee provided during the year to subsidiary 300.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 300.00

Particulars in Lakhs Aggregate amount of guarantee provided during the year to other entities 1610.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 1549.94

(b) The investments made and guarantees or securities provided during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest; Since there are no loans or advances granted, the clause 3(iii)(c),(d),(e) and (f) are not applicable to the company;

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investment, guarantees and security;

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits as defined in the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, the provision of Clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

(vi) The provisions of section 148 (1) of Companies Act, 2013 with regard to maintenance of cost records are not applicable to the Company;

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as may be applicable to it from time to time;

(b) There are no material dues of income tax or goods and services tax or service tax or sales tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute;

(viii) As disclosed in note no 36 of the Standalone Financial Statements, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

(ix)

(a) The company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans and borrowings to financial institutions and banks during the year;

(b) As disclosed in note no 36 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) The company has not utilised fund raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary and associates, this clause is not applicable to the company;

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary and associates;

(x)

(a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year;

(b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and therefore, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company;

(xi)

(a) No fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has not been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4, the clause for rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report;

(c) There are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company;

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable;

(xiii) The Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable for all transactions with related parties and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards;

(xiv)

(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit and there are no adverse comments made by the Internal Auditors;

(xv) During the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company;

(xvi)

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the reporting under clause (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the company;

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(d) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India; accordingly, this clause is not applicable to the company;

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of statutory auditors during the year;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

(xx) The company has no obligation to spend under corporate social responsibility. So, reporting under clause (xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

For DJNV & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 0115145W Nirav R Choksi (Partner) Date: 30 May 2024 Membership No. 112249 Place: Ahmedabad ICAI UDIN: 24112249BKCZIK4782

Annexure "B" To the Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements

[Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ratnabhumi Developers

Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the "Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that i. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

iii. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial Guidance Note on Audit of reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.