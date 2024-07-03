Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹133.95
Prev. Close₹128.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹133.95
Day's Low₹133.95
52 Week's High₹184
52 Week's Low₹116.45
Book Value₹27.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)183.51
P/E62.92
EPS2.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.7
13.7
13.7
13.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.47
21.31
21.07
20.9
Net Worth
35.17
35.01
34.77
34.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.14
0.97
0.59
9.2
yoy growth (%)
327.14
63.87
-93.56
48.35
Raw materials
-2.48
0
0.27
-6.23
As % of sales
59.96
0
46.09
67.75
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.22
-0.42
-0.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.05
0.54
0.26
1.96
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.18
-0.06
-0.63
Working capital
-2.46
-0.71
-1.57
-0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
327.14
63.87
-93.56
48.35
Op profit growth
80.96
134.06
-85.39
74.01
EBIT growth
85.64
-15.28
-70.65
-7.1
Net profit growth
126.59
75.81
-84.57
-14.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.28
0.22
0.16
4.06
0.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.28
0.22
0.16
4.06
0.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.79
0.01
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kaivan Shah
Independent Director
Shaishav Shah
Independent Director
Smit Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rinni Kaivanbhai Shah
Independent Director
Avani Sanghavi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mauli Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd
Summary
Ratnabhumi Developers Limited was originally incorporated as Navratna C G Road Properties Private Limited at Ahmedabad on July 27, 2006. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Ratnabhumi Developers Private Limited on July 9, 2009. Consequently upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited, the name of the Company was changed to Ratnabhumi Developers Limited on September 18, 2017.Mr. Pranav Shah, Mr. Devang Shah and Corporate Promoter Navratna Organisers & Developers Pvt. Ltd. floated the Company in the year 2006 with the object of acquiring land, carrying out construction work, developing and organizing of immovable properties etc. In the year 2006-07, the Company took the unsecured loan of Rs. 3768.00 Lakhs from the parties belonging to original promoters and purchased piece and parcel of land at cost of Rs. 44.35 Crores which is situated in prime location of Ahmedabad city at Panchvati Panch Rasta, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad. With the intention to commence the project namely Turquoise on the said piece and parcel of land, the previous promoters Mr. Jitendra Shah and Mr. Mahendra Shah (Ratna Group) took over the company by acquiring 100% Equity Share holding along with all the assets and liabilities of company from original promoters in the beginning of the year 2009-10. During the period 2009-2012, the Company completed the project namely Ratna-TURQUOISE. During the period 2012-17, the companys main business activities were selling and marketing of commerci
The Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹133.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd is ₹183.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd is 62.92 and 4.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd is ₹116.45 and ₹184 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.78%, 3 Years at 17.09%, 1 Year at -3.50%, 6 Month at -26.87%, 3 Month at -12.54% and 1 Month at -25.83%.
