iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Share Price

133.95
(4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133.95
  • Day's High133.95
  • 52 Wk High184
  • Prev. Close128.35
  • Day's Low133.95
  • 52 Wk Low 116.45
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E62.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.53
  • EPS2.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)183.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

133.95

Prev. Close

128.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

133.95

Day's Low

133.95

52 Week's High

184

52 Week's Low

116.45

Book Value

27.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

183.51

P/E

62.92

EPS

2.04

Divi. Yield

0

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Corporate Action

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.55%

Non-Promoter- 26.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.7

13.7

13.7

13.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.47

21.31

21.07

20.9

Net Worth

35.17

35.01

34.77

34.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.14

0.97

0.59

9.2

yoy growth (%)

327.14

63.87

-93.56

48.35

Raw materials

-2.48

0

0.27

-6.23

As % of sales

59.96

0

46.09

67.75

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.22

-0.42

-0.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.05

0.54

0.26

1.96

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.18

-0.06

-0.63

Working capital

-2.46

-0.71

-1.57

-0.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

327.14

63.87

-93.56

48.35

Op profit growth

80.96

134.06

-85.39

74.01

EBIT growth

85.64

-15.28

-70.65

-7.1

Net profit growth

126.59

75.81

-84.57

-14.76

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.28

0.22

0.16

4.06

0.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.28

0.22

0.16

4.06

0.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.79

0.01

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kaivan Shah

Independent Director

Shaishav Shah

Independent Director

Smit Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rinni Kaivanbhai Shah

Independent Director

Avani Sanghavi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mauli Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd

Summary

Ratnabhumi Developers Limited was originally incorporated as Navratna C G Road Properties Private Limited at Ahmedabad on July 27, 2006. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Ratnabhumi Developers Private Limited on July 9, 2009. Consequently upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited, the name of the Company was changed to Ratnabhumi Developers Limited on September 18, 2017.Mr. Pranav Shah, Mr. Devang Shah and Corporate Promoter Navratna Organisers & Developers Pvt. Ltd. floated the Company in the year 2006 with the object of acquiring land, carrying out construction work, developing and organizing of immovable properties etc. In the year 2006-07, the Company took the unsecured loan of Rs. 3768.00 Lakhs from the parties belonging to original promoters and purchased piece and parcel of land at cost of Rs. 44.35 Crores which is situated in prime location of Ahmedabad city at Panchvati Panch Rasta, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad. With the intention to commence the project namely Turquoise on the said piece and parcel of land, the previous promoters Mr. Jitendra Shah and Mr. Mahendra Shah (Ratna Group) took over the company by acquiring 100% Equity Share holding along with all the assets and liabilities of company from original promoters in the beginning of the year 2009-10. During the period 2009-2012, the Company completed the project namely Ratna-TURQUOISE. During the period 2012-17, the companys main business activities were selling and marketing of commerci
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd share price today?

The Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹133.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd is ₹183.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd is 62.92 and 4.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd is ₹116.45 and ₹184 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd?

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.78%, 3 Years at 17.09%, 1 Year at -3.50%, 6 Month at -26.87%, 3 Month at -12.54% and 1 Month at -25.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.