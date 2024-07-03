Summary

Ratnabhumi Developers Limited was originally incorporated as Navratna C G Road Properties Private Limited at Ahmedabad on July 27, 2006. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Ratnabhumi Developers Private Limited on July 9, 2009. Consequently upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited, the name of the Company was changed to Ratnabhumi Developers Limited on September 18, 2017.Mr. Pranav Shah, Mr. Devang Shah and Corporate Promoter Navratna Organisers & Developers Pvt. Ltd. floated the Company in the year 2006 with the object of acquiring land, carrying out construction work, developing and organizing of immovable properties etc. In the year 2006-07, the Company took the unsecured loan of Rs. 3768.00 Lakhs from the parties belonging to original promoters and purchased piece and parcel of land at cost of Rs. 44.35 Crores which is situated in prime location of Ahmedabad city at Panchvati Panch Rasta, C.G. Road, Ahmedabad. With the intention to commence the project namely Turquoise on the said piece and parcel of land, the previous promoters Mr. Jitendra Shah and Mr. Mahendra Shah (Ratna Group) took over the company by acquiring 100% Equity Share holding along with all the assets and liabilities of company from original promoters in the beginning of the year 2009-10. During the period 2009-2012, the Company completed the project namely Ratna-TURQUOISE. During the period 2012-17, the companys main business activities were selling and marketing of commerci

