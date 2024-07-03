iifl-logo-icon 1
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

126
(-3.11%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

0.57

0.16

0.11

3.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.57

0.16

0.11

3.53

Other Operating Income

0

-0.01

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0

0.06

Total Income

0.57

0.16

0.11

3.59

Total Expenditure

-10.21

-4.38

-0.62

2.95

PBIDT

10.78

4.54

0.74

0.64

Interest

10.58

4.66

0.89

0.53

PBDT

0.2

-0.12

-0.16

0.11

Depreciation

0.25

0.08

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.17

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

-0.02

-0.18

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.06

-0.21

-0.15

0.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.08

0.2

0.76

0.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.08

0.2

0.76

0.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.06

0.15

0.56

0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.7

13.7

13.7

13.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,891.22

2,837.5

672.72

18.13

PBDTM(%)

35.08

-75

-145.45

3.11

PATM(%)

-10.52

-131.25

-136.36

3.39

