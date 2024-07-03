Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
0.57
0.16
0.11
3.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.57
0.16
0.11
3.53
Other Operating Income
0
-0.01
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0
0.06
Total Income
0.57
0.16
0.11
3.59
Total Expenditure
-10.21
-4.38
-0.62
2.95
PBIDT
10.78
4.54
0.74
0.64
Interest
10.58
4.66
0.89
0.53
PBDT
0.2
-0.12
-0.16
0.11
Depreciation
0.25
0.08
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.17
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
-0.02
-0.18
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.06
-0.21
-0.15
0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.08
0.2
0.76
0.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.08
0.2
0.76
0.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.06
0.15
0.56
0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.7
13.7
13.7
13.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,891.22
2,837.5
672.72
18.13
PBDTM(%)
35.08
-75
-145.45
3.11
PATM(%)
-10.52
-131.25
-136.36
3.39
