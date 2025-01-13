Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.7
13.7
13.7
13.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.47
21.31
21.07
20.9
Net Worth
35.17
35.01
34.77
34.6
Minority Interest
Debt
193.19
109.06
41.64
0.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.62
0
0.01
0.03
Total Liabilities
228.98
144.07
76.42
35.19
Fixed Assets
6.14
2.62
0.14
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.87
3.02
0.66
27.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.72
0.02
0.03
0
Networking Capital
203.81
137.56
71.04
8.14
Inventories
298.74
210.96
88.1
3.79
Inventory Days
333.83
Sundry Debtors
0.14
0.14
0.16
0.15
Debtor Days
13.21
Other Current Assets
21.65
2.32
4.88
4.38
Sundry Creditors
-11.4
-19.54
-7.05
-0.05
Creditor Days
4.4
Other Current Liabilities
-105.32
-56.32
-15.05
-0.13
Cash
3.44
0.85
4.56
0
Total Assets
228.98
144.07
76.43
35.19
