Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.05
0.54
0.26
1.96
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.18
-0.06
-0.63
Working capital
-2.46
-0.71
-1.57
-0.49
Other operating items
Operating
-1.65
-0.37
-1.39
0.8
Capital expenditure
0
0.05
-0.25
0.23
Free cash flow
-1.65
-0.32
-1.64
1.03
Equity raised
40.17
39.11
41.99
16.57
Investing
-0.94
0.62
22.57
0.11
Financing
0.06
1.72
4.5
5.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.63
41.13
67.42
23.47
