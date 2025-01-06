iifl-logo-icon 1
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

133.95
(4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd

Ratnabhumi Dev. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.05

0.54

0.26

1.96

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.18

-0.06

-0.63

Working capital

-2.46

-0.71

-1.57

-0.49

Other operating items

Operating

-1.65

-0.37

-1.39

0.8

Capital expenditure

0

0.05

-0.25

0.23

Free cash flow

-1.65

-0.32

-1.64

1.03

Equity raised

40.17

39.11

41.99

16.57

Investing

-0.94

0.62

22.57

0.11

Financing

0.06

1.72

4.5

5.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

37.63

41.13

67.42

23.47

