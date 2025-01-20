Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
318.19
Op profit growth
66.51
EBIT growth
70.7
Net profit growth
126.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.63
61.88
EBIT margin
24.43
59.87
Net profit margin
20.12
37.13
RoCE
2.85
RoNW
0.59
RoA
0.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.6
0.26
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.58
0.24
Book value per share
25.25
24.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
66.75
380.76
P/CEPS
67.93
399.32
P/B
1.58
4.01
EV/EBIDTA
55.42
226.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-24.66
-34.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.49
Inventory days
451.64
Creditor days
-2.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-42.98
-18.41
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.56
0.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.24
0
Employee costs
-7.03
-22.76
Other costs
-7.07
-15.35
