Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Key Ratios

135.8
(4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:04:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

318.19

Op profit growth

66.51

EBIT growth

70.7

Net profit growth

126.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.63

61.88

EBIT margin

24.43

59.87

Net profit margin

20.12

37.13

RoCE

2.85

RoNW

0.59

RoA

0.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.6

0.26

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.58

0.24

Book value per share

25.25

24.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

66.75

380.76

P/CEPS

67.93

399.32

P/B

1.58

4.01

EV/EBIDTA

55.42

226.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-24.66

-34.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.49

Inventory days

451.64

Creditor days

-2.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-42.98

-18.41

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.56

0.79

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.24

0

Employee costs

-7.03

-22.76

Other costs

-7.07

-15.35

