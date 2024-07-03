Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
80.49
51.89
0.12
0.24
0.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80.49
51.89
0.12
0.24
0.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
-0.07
Other Income
0.33
0.25
0.38
0
0
Total Income
80.82
52.14
0.5
0.24
0.22
Total Expenditure
75.85
46.2
-5.07
-3.95
-3.34
PBIDT
4.97
5.95
5.57
4.19
3.57
Interest
4.04
4.9
5.01
4.08
3.48
PBDT
0.93
1.04
0.55
0.11
0.08
Depreciation
0.25
0.25
0.54
0.18
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.27
0.15
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0.01
-0.1
0
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.43
0.63
0.1
-0.08
0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.52
2
0.18
0.02
0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.52
2
0.18
0.02
0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.38
1.46
0.13
0.02
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.7
13.7
13.7
13.7
13.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.17
11.46
4,641.66
1,745.83
1,231.03
PBDTM(%)
1.15
2
458.33
45.83
27.58
PATM(%)
0.53
1.21
83.33
-33.33
17.24
