iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

130.05
(-2.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

80.49

51.89

0.12

0.24

0.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

80.49

51.89

0.12

0.24

0.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

-0.07

Other Income

0.33

0.25

0.38

0

0

Total Income

80.82

52.14

0.5

0.24

0.22

Total Expenditure

75.85

46.2

-5.07

-3.95

-3.34

PBIDT

4.97

5.95

5.57

4.19

3.57

Interest

4.04

4.9

5.01

4.08

3.48

PBDT

0.93

1.04

0.55

0.11

0.08

Depreciation

0.25

0.25

0.54

0.18

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.27

0.15

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0.01

-0.1

0

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.43

0.63

0.1

-0.08

0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.52

2

0.18

0.02

0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.52

2

0.18

0.02

0.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.38

1.46

0.13

0.02

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.7

13.7

13.7

13.7

13.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.17

11.46

4,641.66

1,745.83

1,231.03

PBDTM(%)

1.15

2

458.33

45.83

27.58

PATM(%)

0.53

1.21

83.33

-33.33

17.24

Ratnabhumi Dev.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.