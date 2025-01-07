Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.14
0.97
0.59
9.2
yoy growth (%)
327.14
63.87
-93.56
48.35
Raw materials
-2.48
0
0.27
-6.23
As % of sales
59.96
0
46.09
67.75
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.22
-0.42
-0.73
As % of sales
6.89
22.76
71.9
7.99
Other costs
-0.28
-0.14
-0.18
-0.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.92
15.35
30.86
5.16
Operating profit
1.08
0.6
0.25
1.75
OPM
26.21
61.88
43.32
19.08
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.03
-0.41
-0.37
Other income
0
0
0.45
0.61
Profit before tax
1.05
0.54
0.26
1.96
Taxes
-0.23
-0.18
-0.06
-0.63
Tax rate
-22.64
-34.41
-23.81
-32.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.81
0.36
0.2
1.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.81
0.36
0.2
1.32
yoy growth (%)
126.59
75.81
-84.57
-14.76
NPM
19.69
37.13
34.61
14.44
