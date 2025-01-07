iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

130.05
(-2.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.14

0.97

0.59

9.2

yoy growth (%)

327.14

63.87

-93.56

48.35

Raw materials

-2.48

0

0.27

-6.23

As % of sales

59.96

0

46.09

67.75

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.22

-0.42

-0.73

As % of sales

6.89

22.76

71.9

7.99

Other costs

-0.28

-0.14

-0.18

-0.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.92

15.35

30.86

5.16

Operating profit

1.08

0.6

0.25

1.75

OPM

26.21

61.88

43.32

19.08

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.03

-0.41

-0.37

Other income

0

0

0.45

0.61

Profit before tax

1.05

0.54

0.26

1.96

Taxes

-0.23

-0.18

-0.06

-0.63

Tax rate

-22.64

-34.41

-23.81

-32.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.81

0.36

0.2

1.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.81

0.36

0.2

1.32

yoy growth (%)

126.59

75.81

-84.57

-14.76

NPM

19.69

37.13

34.61

14.44

Ratnabhumi Dev. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.