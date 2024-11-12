|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Ratnabhumi Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 28, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024) Ratnabhumi Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30 2024 Mr. Nirav Patel as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 and 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. July 03, 2024
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Ratnabhumi Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Ratnabhumi Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company in the Board Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer The company had appointed Ms. Divya Joshi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with effect from January 18, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.