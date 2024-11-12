iifl-logo-icon 1
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd Board Meeting

129.2
(5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:54:00 PM

Ratnabhumi Dev. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Sep 202428 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 28, 2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024) Ratnabhumi Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30 2024 Mr. Nirav Patel as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 and 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. July 03, 2024
Board Meeting30 May 202413 May 2024
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company in the Board Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer The company had appointed Ms. Divya Joshi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with effect from January 18, 2024.

